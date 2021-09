Epigenetics is the study of changes in gene activity which are not caused by changes in DNA sequences. DNA methylation—the addition of methyl groups to DNA—is the most well-known epigenetic modification. Lead exposure is known to cause epigenetic changes, and understanding these changes will help to more completely understand the impact and consequences of lead toxicity. This is especially important as epigenetic changes could affect multiple generations.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO