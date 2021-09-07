CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baumgartlinger faces another layoff after 2nd knee surgery

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

LEVERKUSEN, Germany -- Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger is set to miss at least three months after undergoing another knee operation, the German club said Tuesday. The 33-year-old Austria international had surgery on Monday and could return in January following the Bundesliga's winter break, the team said. Baumgartlinger was a...

