Elections

Parties Focus on Key Battlegrounds in Tight Canadian Election

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba/MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada's federal election race is so close that even a few swing districts on the western Prairies, a region usually hostile to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, may be key to his hopes to stay in power, analysts say. Trudeau, 49, called an election for Sept....

Washington Post

Don’t blame Canada’s vitriolic election on U.S. politics. It’s as Canadian as it gets.

Supriya Dwivedi is a Liberal commentator and a former talk-radio host who currently works as senior counsel for Enterprise Canada, a national strategic communications firm. If you were just tuning into Canadian politics for the first time during this federal election, you would be inundated with headlines and news stories detailing the mob of vitriolic demonstrators who have been following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign. Ever since the election was scheduled for Sept. 20, the Liberals have been dogged by a vociferous group of protesters who often express anti-vaccine and anti-mask positions. Experts on extremism are quick to point out that there are also far-right elements to the protests that can’t be ignored. Things took a turn for the worse when, this month, the prime minister was pelted with gravel as he boarded the campaign bus.
wiartonecho.com

Bloc Québécois sees an increase in support after English debate, poll suggests

QUEBEC — The Bloc Québécois has emerged as the winner after last week’s English federal election debate, increasing its support in the polls by three percentage points. With only seven days to go before the vote, support for the Bloc has gone from 27 per cent to 30 per cent in Quebec over the last few days, the Léger-Presse Canadienne poll reveals.
US News and World Report

In Tense Campaign, Canada's Trudeau Defends Snapping at Protester

RICHMOND, British Columbia (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday defended his decision to shout at a protester who insulted his wife, Sophie Gregoire, as an increasingly tense election race entered its final days. Trudeau, who has been heckled repeatedly by people protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-opposition-chief-lashes-partying-pm-trudeau-election-race-tightens-2021-09-13 and at...
Lori Williams
Justin Trudeau
US News and World Report

Ex-Canada Minister Who Clashed With PM Trudeau Says He Broke Many Promises

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who quit the Cabinet in 2019 after a clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Tuesday said voters should remember he had broken many of his promises. Wilson-Raybould became the first indigenous person to be named justice minister when Trudeau appointed...
Complex

Justin Trudeau Tied With Erin O’Toole as Election Nears

It looks like the Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked as they campaign with less than a week left to go before the Canadian federal election. A new poll conducted by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press has Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives tied with 32 percent of decided votes. The NDP are closely behind in third place with 20 percent.
whtc.com

Canada opposition chief lashes “partying” PM Trudeau as election race tightens

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The head of Canada’s opposition Conservatives, facing possible election defeat, on Monday stepped up his attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, portraying him as a scandal-hit party goer obsessed with keeping power. Recent polls show Trudeau’s ruling Liberals have recovered from early setbacks and could eke out...
BBC

Canada federal election: A look at the key numbers driving the campaign

Canadians go to the polls on 20 September after a short 35-day election campaign sprint. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called this snap election in mid-August in the hopes his Liberal party could secure a majority of seats in the House of Commons, arguing Canadians needed a say in the pandemic recovery.
wsau.com

Factbox: The federal party leaders contesting Canada’s election

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) – Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. He then lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 after old photos emerged of him dressed in blackface and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of former longtime Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Canada’s Trudeau sought an election he risks losing with only a week to go

VANCOUVER (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had hoped to secure a majority in parliament when he called a snap election, but a lackluster campaign and public anger over a vote during a pandemic are putting his chances of victory at risk. Trudeau, in power since 2015, decided to...
Americas
Elections
Canada
wiartonecho.com

ELECTION INSIGHTS: Why rich Canadians are all-in for the Liberals

For the rest of Election 44, the National Post will be sharing insights from Polly, an artificial intelligence engine developed at the University of Ottawa that correctly predicted the results of the 2019 election. Unlike typical polls, Polly gauges public opinion through constant computer analysis of public social media posts: If you’ve ever posted something political to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, you’re probably part of Polly’s dataset. Today, why wealthy Canadians are really, really pro-Liberal this election.
WRAL

Trudeau criticized at debate for calling Canadian election

TORONTO — The leaders of Canada’s opposition parties criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for calling parliamentary elections during a pandemic, speaking Wednesday night during their second debate of the campaign. Trudeau called the vote last month hoping to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but polls indicate his Liberal...
WCAX

Canadian election a referendum on Trudeau COVID policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two weeks Canadians hit the polls to pick a new government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the election last month, two years ahead of when voters were scheduled to cast ballots. But a surge in the delta variant and disputes over COVID policy could now backfire on his efforts to consolidate his Liberal Party power.
wiartonecho.com

Election 2021: Change may be in the Atlantic Canadian air

It’s a Saturday night in Bridgewater, N.S., and Conservative candidate Rick Perkins is driving a loaner car from his mechanic to go door-knocking. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Between his unsuccessful bid to unseat Liberal cabinet minister Bernadette Jordan in the sprawling...
Telegraph

Justin Trudeau accused of triggering 'unnecessary' Canadian election

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has been accused of triggering an "unnecessary" election during the middle of the pandemic in a fiery first debate, as his popularity slips in the polls. Mr Trudeau, who leads the Liberal party, was criticised by Conservative rival Erin O’Toole for "putting his own...
Grand Forks Herald

Mike Jacobs: Canadians hurtle toward another election

Canadians are heading for a federal election, and they’re in a hurry about it. This is a “snap” election called on Aug. 15. The election is set for Monday Sept. 20, less than three weeks away and less than six weeks since the election call. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calculated...
BBC

Canada federal election: How much trouble is Trudeau in?

Canada's Justin Trudeau called a snap election in mid-August hoping an early campaign could net his Liberals a majority government. But with their lead in the poll vanishing at the campaign's halfway point, is one still within reach?. In August, when he called the election saying "Canadians need to choose...
actionforex.com

Canadian Election Preview: AUD/CAD in Focus as Liberals Cling to a Tiny Lead

The most likely scenario is a minority government, meaning that the winning party will have to collaborate with other parties to reach a consensus about new policies…. After staying cooped up inside for most of the past 18 months, Canadian citizens finally have an excuse to venture outside their homes: The country holds a snap election next week, and based on the polls, it’s poised to be a tight one, with potentially significant market implications.
