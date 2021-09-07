CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open women's semis

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19. The Canadian continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5). Fernandez won the...

Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
New York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

US Open Lookahead: Teens Fernandez, Alcaraz seek semi spots

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. Fernandez, a day after turning 19, follows that match on Arthur Ashe Stadium by playing No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. The Canadian has defeated Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her last two matches. The 18-year-old Alcaraz plays the final match of the day on Ashe against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21. It’s the youngest matchup this late in a major since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The other quarterfinal matchup pits French Open champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
TENNIS
Reuters

Crowd pleaser Fernandez rides wave of support to US Open semis

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - After the COVID-19 pandemic left the stands empty last year, the U.S. Open has welcomed tennis-starved fans back to Flushing Meadows and Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has ridden a wave of support all the way to the semi-finals. Harnessing the energy generated by New...
TENNIS
actionnewsnow.com

US Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Novak Djokovic in men's final

Daniil Medvedev won his first grand slam title Sunday, beating Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the US Open final and ending the world No. 1's hopes of completing a calendar grand slam. The 25-year-old Medvedev, playing in his third grand slam final, became the third Russian man to win...
TENNIS
wfxb.com

Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open

Over the weekend, Daniil Medvedev won his first US Open against Novak Djokovic. 25 year old Medvedev became the third Russian to win a major singles title and the ninth different US Open men’s singles champion of the last 14 years when he beat Djokovic and ended his hopes of completing a calendar grand slam. After his victory he thanked his friends, family and fans for giving him energy throughout the week and wished his wife a happy anniversary. Medvedev also praised Djokovic for his accomplishments and said “for me, you are the greatest tennis player in the history.” Djokovic had been trying to win a record 21st grand slam title and complete the first men’s calendar grand slam. Rod Laver was the last person to do that when he won an Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in 1969.
TENNIS
atlantanews.net

Medvedev, Tsitsipas qualify for ATP Finals

New York [USA], September 13 (ANI): Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the second and third singles players to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21, following their results at the US Open. Both men will compete in the season finale for the third consecutive year.
TENNIS
95.5 FM WIFC

Tennis – Medvedev, Tsitsipas book ATP Finals spots

(Reuters) – Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas have joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic in qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, the men’s tour said on Monday. Medvedev became the latest major winner on Sunday when he ended Djokovic’s quest for a record 21st major title...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic is not everyone's cup of tea because...', says former ace

Today can be historic for the world of tennis. The number one in the world Novak Djokovic has the big and probably unrepeatable chance of winning the US Open and thus completing the 'Calendar Grand Slam', winning all four Slams in the same year, a feat that was never achieved during the Open era and that did not has been happening in the tennis world since Rod Laver.
TENNIS
Reuters

Solid Sakkari reaches US Open semi-finals

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Maria Sakkari leveraged her powerful serve and excellent court coverage to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday and dedicated her win to the people of Greece, who have endured a summer of brutal wildfires. Sakkari...
TENNIS
Daily Herald

10-man Sevilla salvages 1-1 draw with Salzburg in CL opener

SEVILLE, Spain -- Salzburg was left to rue two missed penalties in its 1-1 draw at 10-man Sevilla to start its Champions League campaign on Wednesday. The messy match in Seville was marked by errors both by Sevilla's veterans and the youngsters of Salzburg. Salzburg could only take one goal...
UEFA
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

