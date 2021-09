That left the hosts trailing the tourists by 138 runs after they had bowled India out for 191 after Joe Root, who was dismissed for 21 late in the day, had won the toss. Seamer Woakes was the mainstay of an impressive England attack on his return to the side after an absence of over a year with figures of 4-55, including the wicket of Rohit Sharma with his sixth delivery.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO