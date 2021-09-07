3 Chiefs who could see their roles dramatically increase in 2021
After drastically re-shaping their roster following their Super Bowl loss, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed into 2021 with a bevy of new talent and a slew of new players. Between players returning from opting out last season, the 2021 NFL draft and high-profile free agent additions, the team has a new look. It’s much different than the 2020 NFL season when the team returned 21-of-22 starters from their championship 2019 roster.chiefswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0