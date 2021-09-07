UniFocus acquires Knowcross
UniFocus, a provider of workforce management systems, has acquired Knowcross, a provider of task management and operational optimization software for the hospitality industry. The merging of the two organizations’ technologies under the UniFocus umbrella is set to provide service business operators a single, streamlined solution for determining the real-time labor needs of their business while ensuring timely service completion for maximum operational efficiency across each of their various departments, the company reports.www.hotelbusiness.com
