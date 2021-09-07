UniFocus acquires Knowcross

Financial software maker Intuit announced today that it will acquire email marketing firm Mailchimp for about $12 billion in cash and stock. “We’re focused on powering prosperity around the world for consumers and small businesses,” Sasan Intuit CEO Goodarzi said. “Together, Mailchimp and QuickBooks will help solve small and mid-market businesses’ biggest barriers to growth, getting and retaining customers. Expanding our platform to be at the center of small and mid-market business growth helps them overcome their most important financial challenges. Adding Mailchimp furthers our vision to provide an end-to-end customer growth platform to help our customers grow and run their businesses, putting the power of data in their hands to thrive.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO