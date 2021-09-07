CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

AHLA: 69% of leisure travelers to take fewer trips amid COVID-19 concerns

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. leisure travelers plan to significantly pare back travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, with 69% planning to take fewer trips, 55% planning to postpone existing travel plans and 42% likely to cancel existing plans without rescheduling, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Nearly three in four (72%) are likely to only travel to places within driving distance.

www.hotelbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. adds Canada to 'reconsider travel' advisory list amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level  3 – reconsider travel" status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The department, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned on Monday...
TRAVEL
WTAX

Covid-19 cancellations leading to ‘Trip stacking’

A new trend is popping up among those determined to travel. People are booking multiple trips for the same vacation period so they have a fallback if COVID-19 restrictions lead to one of their getaways being cancelled. CNBC reports this practice, known as “trip stacking,” has grown in popularity as countries change travel rules amid the spread of the Delta variant. Specifically, trip stacking involves booking a more expensive and riskier triep (such as a vacation abroad or a cruise) alongside a back-up or “safety net” trip to a different geographical area that’s less likely to be cancelled. CEO of Avenue Two Travel, Joshua Bush, told CNBC that most travelers postponed their backup trips instead of cancelling them outright if they were able to do theri first-choice trip. The practice can work out well for travelers and travel agents, but could cause problems for hotels and airlines if too many customers cancel their bookings. (Yahoo)
PUBLIC HEALTH
ucbjournal.com

Study: 67% of business travelers to reduce trips amid rising COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON – U.S. business travelers are scaling back travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, with 67% planning to take fewer trips, 52% likely to cancel existing travel plans without rescheduling and 60% planning to postpone existing travel plans, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Rogers
travelweekly.com

Covid-19 delta variant takes toll on air travel

Throughput at TSA checkpoints on Aug. 31 dipped to the lowest level since May 11. For the day, 1.35 million people passed through airport security checks, compared to 2.04 million in 2019. It was the first time since May 11 that the throughput number was below 1.4 million. The dip...
TRAVEL
Red Tricycle

5 Tips for Taking Family Trips Safely amid the Pandemic

American families have proven the urge to travel after being cooped up from home, with demand for accommodations higher than ever. And while vaccines may be more accessible in the U.S. than ever, the spread of new variants and lower vaccination rates in developing countries continue impact our ability to move freely through the world.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#Covid 19#Labor Day#Ahla#The Save Hotel Jobs Act#Congress
thelcn.com

Hawley: Patriot Trip canceled amid COVID-19 infection rate worries

BATAVIA — This year’s Patriot Trip to Washington D.C. has been canceled due to COVID-19 infection concerns. Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, said in a news release that was saddened to announce the cancellation. The annual visit brings veterans to landmarks and historical sites. Hawley cited the spread of COVID-19, especially...
BATAVIA, NY
News 12

Ready to take a trip? 12 tips for successfully getting back to travel

As more people become vaccinated, and borders begin to open once again, the option to travel is finally on the horizon. If you are like many, both anxious and excited about returning to a more travel-friendly world, these tips can help you get back into travel:. 1. Book early. Many...
TRAVEL
mayfield-messenger.com

COVID-19 travel risk

Health experts warn travelers to be cautious during Labor Day weekend. As COVID-19 cases in Kentucky remain high, health experts are urging people to make smart decisions if they choose to travel this Labor Day weekend.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hotelnewsresource.com

AHLA - 69% of Leisure Travelers to Reduce Trips Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

42% Likely to Cancel Existing Trips Without Rescheduling. U.S. leisure travelers plan to significantly pare back travel plans amid rising COVID - 19 cases, with 69% planning to take fewer trips, 55% planning to postpone existing travel plans, and 42% likely to cancel existing plans without rescheduling, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Nearly three in four (72%) are likely to only travel to places within driving distance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJTV.com

Travelers take precaution during Labor Day weekend amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Labor Day weekend is here and a lot of people spent the unofficial end of Summer on the road visiting beaches, national parks and other outdoor attractions. Last year, the Jackson Municipal Airport was nearly empty and today, several travelers said by getting a shot and...
JACKSON, MS
Lodging

Sixty-Nine Percent of U.S. Travelers Are Planning to Take Fewer Trips

WASHINGTON—U.S. leisure travelers are paring back travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, with 69 percent planning to take fewer trips, 55 percent planning to postpone existing travel plans, and 42 percent likely to cancel existing plans without rescheduling, according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Nearly three in four (72 percent) are likely to only travel to places within driving distance.
TRAVEL
thebossmagazine.com

Business travel delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Business travel is normally a boon for the airline industry after Labor Day Post-Labor Day business travel is not going to be business as usual this year, thanks to a... Business travel is normally a boon for the airline industry after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day business travel is not going...
TRAVEL
pymnts

American Leisure Travelers Banned From Visiting Sweden

Sweden has banned all U.S. travelers, regardless of vaccination status, from traveling to the country, a report from AFAR stated on Tuesday (Sept. 7). The European Council preceded the move by Sweden, when it decided last week to remove the U.S. from its safe travel list, given that the rate of new COVID-19 cases became higher than the numbers in Europe.
WORLD
WAPT

Holiday air travelers taking precautions against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. — Labor Day holiday travelers are being advised to be careful after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a warning, especially for those who are unvaccinated. Federal officials issued a warning this week for people who are traveling over the Labor Day weekend. Especially those...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy