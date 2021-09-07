AHLA: 69% of leisure travelers to take fewer trips amid COVID-19 concerns

A new trend is popping up among those determined to travel. People are booking multiple trips for the same vacation period so they have a fallback if COVID-19 restrictions lead to one of their getaways being cancelled. CNBC reports this practice, known as “trip stacking,” has grown in popularity as countries change travel rules amid the spread of the Delta variant. Specifically, trip stacking involves booking a more expensive and riskier triep (such as a vacation abroad or a cruise) alongside a back-up or “safety net” trip to a different geographical area that’s less likely to be cancelled. CEO of Avenue Two Travel, Joshua Bush, told CNBC that most travelers postponed their backup trips instead of cancelling them outright if they were able to do theri first-choice trip. The practice can work out well for travelers and travel agents, but could cause problems for hotels and airlines if too many customers cancel their bookings. (Yahoo)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO