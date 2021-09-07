CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Spanish woman sues after DNA test reveals birth swap error

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has demanded compensation from health authorities in northern Spain after discovering she was mistakenly swapped at birth with another baby 19 years ago, local reports say. The woman was mixed up with a baby who was born on the same day in 2002 at a hospital in Logroño,...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Spanish#Ministry Of Health#El Pa S
wbrc.com

Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

MADRID (AP) - Health authorities in Spain are blaming human error for the switching of two baby girls in a maternity ward almost 20 years ago, after one of them discovered by chance through a DNA test as a teenager that she wasn’t the daughter of her presumed parents. “It...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Switched at Birth, Spanish Woman Sues Health Department Over Identity Mix-Up

MADRID (Reuters) - A 19-year old Spanish woman whose identity was swapped at birth with another baby born hours earlier is suing the regional health department for more than 3 million euros ($3.55 million), her lawyer told a local TV station on Tuesday. The health department in the northern region...
WORLD
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Paternity test should be used for all births

Paternity test should be for all births. Our necessary laws to protect women make a paternity test at a child’s birth even more needed. Paternity test can keep a father responsible. Intermediate step -- add paternity test at birth of a couple’s children part of prenuptial agreement. Can show openness...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
The Independent

Government says discrimination against black people and Travellers ‘objectively justified’ with new laws

Discrimination against black people and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in a controversial suite of new laws is “objectively justified”, the government has claimed.Home Office documents published on Monday admitted that different groups would be disproportionately impacted by measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill.They include enhanced stop and search powers and the criminalisation of “residing on land without consent in a vehicle”.The Home Office admitted that proposed Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs), which would allow police to stop and search people based on their previous offending history without the “reasonable grounds” currently required, would disproportionately affect...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
BBC

Coronavirus test result not valid after woman waited two days

A woman from Guernsey waited three days for a coronavirus test result amid a backlog of more than 300 tests. Janie Corbet had her test on Monday and was told on Wednesday the result was not valid. There are 332 people in Guernsey waiting for coronavirus test results according to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPLC TV

Pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Doctors have confirmed a pregnant woman in Hawaii who was severely ill and hospitalized with COVID recently died after giving birth, in a tragic first for the state. In the wake of her death, health officials are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated. “We have been...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy