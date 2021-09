A year ago, Larimore senior Tysen Landeis went out for football for the first time in his life. "I didn't really care for football that much," Landeis said. "I was just going to do my own thing and work. My friends talked me into it. Last year, I didn't really know what I was doing half the time so it made me not really like it that much."

