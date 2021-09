ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A juvenile is being charged in the shooting death of a 59-year-old man in Essex Sunday, Baltimore County Police said.

Police responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the 200 block of Oberle Avenue for a shooting, where they found 59-year-old Dante Doles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Doles was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The juvenile suspect is being charged as an adult.