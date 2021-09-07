CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Keeping it Together: How I'm avoiding the post-vacation slump

By Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Last week I took my first weeklong vacation since January. And it was pretty darn lovely.

Like many of you, my husband and I traveled the week before Labor Day, heading to the Jersey Shore for a week of sun and relaxing. And even though at nearly seven months pregnant I couldn't enjoy roller coasters on the boardwalk or tolerate being in the sun for too long, I was able to disconnect from work and the stress-inducing thrum of the news (for the most part, we had to have our dog sitter check our Philadelphia house for damage from Hurricane Ida, which flooded streets near us in historic proportions, but thankfully we just had one small roof leak).

Getting back into the swing of things with work and home responsibilities isn't as easy as getting out of them. I shared a story about this in a newsletter last month when I returned from a long weekend visiting family. But just one day back at work this week and I know I'm far more prepared and happy than I was after my last trip. Here are a few things that worked for me:

  • A long buffer between my vacation and the workday. We returned from the shore on Saturday midday, which gave us two and a half days back at home to unpack, unwind and cuddle our dog. We also got some essential household tasks done, like putting together a new bed frame we ordered a few weeks ago. A sense of accomplishment never hurts.
  • Getting a lot done before we left in the first place. It was easier to log into work this morning knowing that I didn't have a huge pile of work to finish today, since I got so much off my to-do list before I left.
  • Expectations management. Probably in part because I'm pregnant and limited in my vacation activities, I tried hard not to see this trip as the be-all, end-all of my opportunities to relax and enjoy time off. Managing my expectations about my trip also helped me be realistic about my return.

I hope you all had wonderful long weekends and aren't too stressed today.

Mental health TikTok is powerful. But is it therapy?

In a recent video captioned "Why Mental Health TikTok is Powerful," therapist Jaime Mahler shares a user's striking comment: "10 years of therapy and what I needed to hear I heard on TikTok. And it has changed the entire way I process my past and view myself now."

Mental health content has exploded on the immensely popular social media platform . The hashtag #mentalhealth has 15.3 billion views and #therapistsoftiktok has 318 million. Therapist creators say the pandemic likely accelerated the space's evolution, but they credit its existence to the broader de-stigmatization of mental health issues as well as the app's younger users who are more comfortable not only disclosing but also publicly processing everything from childhood trauma to relationship abuse.

TikTok is giving people a mental health education they never had before.

"We have a collection of things going on in mental health TikTok," said Mahler, who has a private practice in New York and can be found @recollectedself. "We have the advocates that are showing up, sharing, reducing stigma on medication, reducing stigma on certain types of illnesses. Then we also have therapists on the app explaining things in unique ways, creating visuals or showing the application of how something would show up in someone's life. Then we have real people's voices , with their faces, allowing them to share authentic parts of who they are."

The goal of therapist creators is to increase people's exposure to mental health concepts. But many therapists on TikTok are explicit in their bios that TikTok does not equal therapy.

Their intention is to increase people's foundational understanding of mental health, and if someone is in emotional turmoil or struggling, to encourage them to seek care. Therapists on the app are offering snippets, tastes of concepts and overviews of diagnoses. It may be illuminating, but it is not enough.

" TikTok can’t be therapy because therapy involves individualized care ," Mahler said. "The therapist creates the entire treatment plan around the client as an individual. It also is held to ethical standards and confidentiality in an interpersonal exchange."

Read the full story on TikTok and mental health here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Fbyp_0bouFnGC00
"Most of the therapists on there really try to stress that ... it is not meant to be therapy. If anything, it's meant to be empowerment," said therapist and TikTok creator Shani Tran. agrobacter, Getty Images

Today's reads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382Jrr_0bouFnGC00
"Cycle syncing" is a new period trend. Kwangmoozaa, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today's pets

These two brothers are extremely good boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47P9A5_0bouFnGC00
What good boys. Courtesy Todd and Amy Ofenbeck

Meet "Hubbard and Miles, two best buds," write owners Todd and Amy Ofenbeck. "They’re each about six years-old. Both are rescues. They constantly play and romp. They have a sister kitty Annika they love. They’re in Ft Myers Florida and love basking in the sun!"

Every pup needs a good sun-basking every once in awhile.

(Don't forget you can scroll through more photos of our newsletter pet friends here .)

That's all for this Tuesday, thank you so much for reading. The newsletter will be back in your inboxes this Saturday morning. Until then, send your feedback, comments and (most importantly), pet photos to our email here . We need more adorable furballs for future editions!

All my very best,

Kelly Lawler

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Keeping it Together: How I'm avoiding the post-vacation slump

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

Is Post-Vacation Depression Real?

Vacations are supposed to be a time to decompress and recharge, but sometimes the end of a vacation can cause depression. Many people find that the lead-up to a vacation can be even more enjoyable than the vacation itself. Why? Because while you’re anticipating, you’re looking forward to those coveted...
MENTAL HEALTH
NHL

JET BLAST: 'How I spent my summer vacation'

It's the age-old question everyone is confronted with as the summer months come to an end, and we are reunited with friends at the rink: How did you spend your summer vacation?. While the break was brief for our #NHLJets, it was time well spent as they recharged and refocused...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Watertown Daily Times

How does one get a vacation from the vacation?

I want vacations to be like something out of Star Trek. I don’t want to spend any time driving or packing or even planning. I want to walk into a room and say “Beam me down. I’m Scotty.”. I always marvel at people who live in a different income bracket...
TRAVEL
helloglow.co

Easy 1-Day Cleanse for a Post-Vacation Reboot

This 1-day cleanse is the perfect reset button after an indulgent holiday, vacation, or one of those weeks of not-so-healthy eating. I know how tough it can be to commit to a cleanse for any real length of time (like 7, 14, or even 28 days). Sometimes even 3 days...
FITNESS
insideedition.com

Where Is Gabby Petito? Boyfriend of Missing 22-Year-Old Returned Home From 'Van Life' Trip Without Her: Family

For 22-year-old Gabby Petito, of Long Island, New York, embracing “van life,” a nomadic lifestyle that embraces living minimally in a converted van while traveling the world, was meant to be an adventure of a lifetime this summer. According to photos on her Instagram, she had the chance to hike barefoot through Canyonlands National Park, camp in Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and relax in Mystic Hot Springs.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Mental Health Issues#Health Education#Tiktok#Generation Z
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mental Health
obsev.com

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
LIFESTYLE
Davenport Journal

Mother-in-law ‘tries to poison’ bride at the wedding reception, then storms off when called out

Drama becomes an everyday thing for wedding planners, so it really takes a new kind of crazy to throw them off. A wedding planner named Callie shared one incident that completely upped her definition of wedding drama to a whole new level. As she shared the incident on TikTok, Callie recalled how the groom’s mother tried to send the bride to the hospital by poisoning her with a cupcake she ordered.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

244K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy