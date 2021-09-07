CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie review: ‘The Card Counter’ takes expertly crafted look at despair

By ORDER REPRINT
Ledger-Enquirer
 7 days ago

Filmmaker Paul Schrader is one of the architects of the brooding antihero character archetype. Back in 1976, he sketched the blueprint, Travis Bickle, in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” and in 2017, his film “First Reformed” raged with a despairing sorrow that seemed to have only hardened over the years. His latest, “The Card Counter,” is that despair crystallized into a diamond-tipped drill, a tool for burrowing into the darkest parts of the American psyche.

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Tom Cruise Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Tom Cruise doesn’t really tackle sci-fi all that often, but when he does, the results tend to be stellar at the very least. The A-lister has only made a handful of movies set in the genre, but they’ve each been distinctly different and taken a unique approach to the well-worn tropes audiences have become accustomed to over the decades.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
crossroadstoday.com

In ‘The Card Counter,’ Tiffany Haddish brings the light

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tiffany Haddish may have Martin Scorsese to thank for her role in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” at least indirectly. It was Scorsese who opened Schrader’s eyes to the power of the comedic actor when he cast Albert Brooks in a vanilla — seemingly plain — role in “Taxi Driver.” Schrader asked him why and he said he thought Brooks would find something in it.
MOVIES
WRAL News

AP PHOTOS: Elegance and whimsy mix at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy. Whether it was Timothée Chalamet's beaming face greeting fans, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's playfulness for the cameras, Josh Brolin's ear-to-ear grin in the front row of a “Dune” event or those looks exchanged between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 78th Venice International Film Festival mixed elegance and fun in a way rarely seen since early 2020.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Oscar Isaac
leedaily.com

Cry Macho: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Cry Macho is an upcoming American Neo-Western drama film which is written and directed by Clint Eastwood. Cry Macho is an adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by Richard Nash. Clint Eastwood has been one of the most talented directors who has grabbed an eight-time Golden Globe Award is set to back again on the screens with another most awaited film that is Cry Macho. Fans out there are very excited to know when the film is set to premiere and what kind of plot it will pose. Here, in this section, we will get to know each and everything which you should know about the story.
MOVIES
oneroomwithaview.com

The Card Counter – Venice 2021 Review

The Card Counter marks a highly anticipated return for Paul Schrader, after his career-best First Reformed. He’s paired with another acting heavyweight in Oscar Isaac to explore the gambling world (one of Schrader’s passions) and the fallout from the U.S.’s use of extreme torture (presumably not). Bill (Isaac) is a...
MOVIES
MovieMaker

R.I.P. Ben Best; Herzog’s Advice; Hawkeye Trailer; All the Queen’s Emmys

In today’s Movie News Rundown: R.I.P Eastbound & Down co-creator Ben Best; Werner Herzog’s advice on just doing it; a Hawkeye trailer for Christmas; Queen’s Gambit wins at the Creative Arts Emmys; The Card Counter is great. Clint Eastwood on Aging: “I don’t look like I did at 20, so...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Venice Review: The Card Counter is a Brooding, Late-Late Style Triumph from Paul Schrader

Whatever new could be said about Paul Schrader as an artist—curving around the extra-textual value in Kickstarter campaigns, Facebook posts, and tragic losses of final cut—is almost entirely on the back of First Reformed. A cultural smash first propelled by surprise of the he’s-still-got-it! variety that, as those things always do, faded, now denotes career reset—a generational shift for telling us his anxiety-ridden men of ‘70s and ‘80s landmarks stuck around to become the doom-scrolling generation whose problems are more global than personal. (Though obviously that too.) The catch of this conquest is a greedy fan (hello) alternately thrilled at the existence of another film and worried a final statement for the ages is rendered naught. A broken promise? Please; he owes us nothing. But Ernst Toller’s martyrdom is hard to sacrifice as a last note.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Card Counter#Movie Review#Despair#American#Mpaa
theplaylist.net

12 Movies To Watch In September: ‘Card Counter,’ ‘Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ & More

With summer ending far too soon, the only consolation is that it would seem like the film industry is finally readying itself for a return to “normalcy” both for better or worse. Festival season is upon us with Venice, Toronto, Telluride, and the New York Film Festival all gearing up as tired and frantic critics try to make viewing schedules. We also have our extensive fall preview with everything from blockbusters to the likely Oscar contenders. While there is much to be excited about in simply September alone, it is interesting to note how many of the films being released are happening in theaters without options for digital rentals or streaming — a major difference from only just a few months ago.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

See An Advanced Screening of The Card Counter in Miami, Florida

There is a reason for the saying "you reap what you sow". It is a warning to those who expect to get away with their past indiscretions. For William Tell (Oscar Isaac; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) those words ring true as he now struggles with the sins of his past to earn forgiveness in the new feature film, THE CARD COUNTER.
MIAMI, FL
theplaylist.net

‘The Card Counter:’ Oscar Isaac Scorches In Paul Schrader’s Hypnotic, Slow-Burn Moral Thriller [Venice Review]

What if you’ve paid your debt to society, but the spiritual weight of what you truly owe for your past actions can never be repaid in full? Following the terrific comeback reception to “First Reformed” and the spartan, Bresson-ian transcendental style employed within, feeling good about his chances, filmmaker Paul Schrader doubles down on austere slow cinema again in “The Card Counter,” a movie about the moral balance a man can accrue. A gambling film on the surface, but really, a kind of hypnotic, slow-burn thriller about the twisted path to redemption, where Schrader’s latest differs from his previous film is its atmospheric broodiness. “The Card Counter” is, at times, stylish with a pulsing synth soundtrack, straight out of a William Friedkin or Nicolas Winding Refn movie, but still adheres to ideas of minimalism and asceticism, perhaps just not as severe.
MOVIES
Kansas City Star

Review: Dealing torture and guilt in ‘The Card Counter’

You would have to shuffle a lot of movie ideas to come up with one that pairs a card sharp with the horrors of Abu Ghraib. But writer-director Paul Schrader has for some time known his cards, playing variations of the same hand over and over again. The protagonist of his “The Card Counter” — William Tell (Oscar Isaac) — is the latest in a long line of Schrader’s tortured, self-hating, deeply habitual, solitary men going back to Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

‘The Card Counter’ Film Review: Oscar Isaac’s Gambler Is Haunted by His Torturous Past

Green covers the screen as the opening credits for Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” surface. The color and texture come from the felt distinctive to casino tables. But this isn’t a study on greed for cash, in spite of what the palaces of gambling where it mostly occurs might suggest. What’s bet on with every played hand is absolution, the potential cleansing of a specter’s soul.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Devastating ‘Scenes’ From a Rocky Marriage

Jonathan and Mira were meant for each other. Until they weren’t. Or were they ever? Love means never being able to truly let go, even when it’s all over, in writer-director Hagai Levi’s (In Treatment, The Affair) devastating five-part adaptation of Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s acclaimed 1973 miniseries. Working with...
MOVIES
merrillfotonews.com

Movie Reviews

John Carter (Now streaming on many platforms) Rated PG-13 – For action peril. My friends, once again I am giving you a film that may have slipped past you because of an updated deadline due to the holiday and the fact that my beautiful wife was called out of town, and I was forbidden from seeing the new Marvel film, Shang-Chi: legend of the Ten Rings without her. But ya know what? That’s cool by me, because John Carter is a film that deserved a better fate than what it received.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson And Hilary Swank Discuss The Cinematic Career And Legacy Of Clint Eastwood In CRY MACHO Featurette

From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama CRY MACHO. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Malignant”, “Queenpins”, & “The Card Counter”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 3 new films: thriller “Malignant”, crime comedy “Queenpins”, and action film “The Card Counter”. For...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy