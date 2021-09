Shane Beamer didn't budge on the starting quarterback situation Thursday on his call-in show, but did offer an optimistic outlook for Luke Doty entering this weekend's game. Beamer said Doty has been out at practice and knocking off the rust coming off a foot injury and has a chance to play Saturday but the biggest thing, Beamer said, is making sure he's feeling 100 percent and confident enough to go out in the game and do what the Gamecocks are asking him to do.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO