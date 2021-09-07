CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

First Abu Dhabi to Sell Stake in $1B Payments Unit

By Cindy Capitani
pymnts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), a public joint stock company and the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is looking to sell a stake in its estimated $1 billion payments division Magnati, Bloomberg reported. The report said that FAB is collaborating with Morgan Stanley to find investors, and...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilandgas360.com

ADNOC to raise $750MM from drilling unit IPO

(Bloomberg) –Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is seeking to raise about $750 million from its drilling unit’s IPO, in what would rank among one of the largest share sales in the United Arab Emirates. ADNOC Drilling set the price for its listing at 2.30 dirhams per share, implying an equity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Norway's Visma Considers 2023 IPO

Norwegian software service firm Visma's leadership is eyeing a potential 2023 initial public offering, a spokesman told Reuters. “We are considering an IPO during 2023, of course given that market conditions are favorable. The Oslo Stock Exchange could be a good option,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement, Reuters reported.
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Rolls-Royce sells stake in refuelling jets unit AirTanker for $261 million

LONDON (Reuters) – British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it agreed to sell its 23.1% stake in AirTanker Holdings, the owner of 14 A330 refuelling jets, for 189 million pounds ($261 million), in its latest disposal aimed at reducing debt. The aero-engine maker wants to sell 2 billion pounds worth of...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Payments#Fab#Sell Stake#Bloomberg#First Gulf Bank#General Atlantic#Payit Digital#Pymnts
swfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Fund Direct Real Estate Investing is Making a Comeback

Global sovereign wealth funds with large balance sheets are making a comeback in the real estate sector as inflation proliferates and central banks maintain support. Sovereign investors are funding platforms with real estate managers who have access to unique deal flow. For example, Mubadala Investment Company became engaged with Round Hill Capital on a Dutch Residential Investments strategy platform. This partnership will target some of the largest Dutch cities with a high number of young professionals and families looking to take their initial steps up the property ladder. Technology giants like Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Tencent Holdings Limited are creating demand for more datacenters, feeding the frenzy of internet growth and e-commerce habits. Another notable deal in 2021 is when a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) acquired a significant minority stake in southeast Asia-focused digital infrastructure platform EdgePoint Infrastructure. Formed by the DigitalBridge Group, Inc., EdgePoint focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating telecommunication towers, distributed antenna systems and related infrastructure in Southeast Asia. Another noteworthy deal includes Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company forming a joint venture with Crow Holdings to develop US$ 1 billion of Class A industrial properties in the U.S. Crow Holdings was originally founded by U.S. real estate developer Trammell Crow who built a massive property empire. The themes of residential housing, data centers, and logistics are key for sovereign investors in 2021 and likely 2022. Distressed real estate investing is left to fund platforms and allocations to real estate funds for SWFs in many circumstances.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Major Gulf bourses end mixed, Abu Dhabi falls most

(Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday, with the Abu Dhabi index falling the most, as investors remained cautious about global economic recovery and the oil market. U.S. House Democrats are expected to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% as part...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Sea Ltd. Will Raise Record-Setting $6.3B in Capital

ECommerce and gaming company Sea Ltd. hopes to raise $6.3 billion in the largest fundraising effort in Southeast Asia's history, the second major fundraising effort in less than a year for the $185 billion firm, which is hoping to accelerate its global expansion efforts. Sea’s $6.3 billion fundraising plan will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Abu Dhabi expected to raise $3 billion via bonds

DUBAI (Reuters) -Abu Dhabi locked in $3 billion on Wednesday with its second bond sale of the year for which it received more than $9.75 billion in orders for two tranches, a bank document showed. The emirate sold $1.75 billion in 10-year bonds at 63 basis points (bps) over U.S....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
internationalinvestment.net

Former HSBC Middle East CEO to take senior role at First Abu Dhabi Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has hired former HSBC regional CEO Martin Tricaud as head of investment banking, according to sources cited by Reuters. FAB and HSBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported. Tricaud, who spent over 13 years at HSBC, left the global bank in...
BUSINESS
financialbuzz.com

JPMorgan to Acquire a Majority Stake in Volkswagen’s Payments Unit

JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) revealed Wednesday that it is set to acquire a majority stake, approximately 75%, in Volkswagen’s payments business. The move comes ahead of a scheduled rollout of in-car technology which permits drivers to automatically pay for fuel or tolls. The two companies plan to eventually expand Volkswagen’s platform...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ADQ plans to list Abu Dhabi Ports on the stock exchange

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - State-backed holding company ADQ said on Tuesday it plans to list Abu Dhabi Ports Co on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) before the end of the year. The proposed listing of a portion of existing shares is expected before the end of 2021, it...
INDUSTRY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking for Young Clients to be Offered by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank or ADIB

an Islamic financial institution, reveals that it has introduced “Amwali,” which is an Islamic digital proposition meant for youth between the ages of 8 to 18. Amwali is described as a unique proposition that aims to bring together a suite of banking solutions and the latest tech to enable young clients to experience a completely new way of banking that’s branchless, paperless, and “signatureless.”
ECONOMY
theregistrysf.com

Crow Holdings Forms $1B U.S. Industrial JV with Abu Dhabi-Based Mubadala

Crow Holdings, a national real estate investment and development firm, and Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, have announced a joint venture partnership to develop new Class-A industrial properties across major markets in the U.S. The venture will pursue approximately $1 billion of development opportunities targeting a range of institutional industrial markets. The venture with Mubadala highlights Crow Holdings’ ongoing focus of providing global investors with a broad array of innovative solutions to meet their long-term investment objectives.
REAL ESTATE
Street.Com

Uber in $1B Deal to Sell Stakes in Venture to Russia's Yandex

Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report edged higher after Russian internet company Yandex (YNDX) - Get Yandex NV Class A Report said it was purchasing the ride-hailing giant's stakes in their joint food-delivery and self-driving businesses. Yandex will also increase its stake in the pair's...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Telefonica hires Goldman Sachs to sell UK mobile masts stake — report

MADRID (Sept 13): Spain's Telefonica has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to sell its 50% stake in a mobile masts operator in Britain, El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter. The stake in Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd, which Telefonica shares with UK rival Vodafone, would be...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre in Abu Dhabi Announces Launch of First Motion Capture Facility Outside United States

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that its Secure Systems Research Centre (SSRC) is pioneering a first-in-the-region Motion Capture (MOCAP) facility. Outside of the United States, SSRC’s unique MOCAP facility at its Masdar City premises, will enable the testing of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) or drones in an augmented reality (AR) or mixed reality environment.
WORLD
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Abu Dhabi exchange to launch derivatives market

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ASX) has signed an agreement with Nasdaq that moves it closer to launching a derivatives market. This will include the launch of single-stock futures and index futures from Q4 2021, with a wider range of derivatives products expected to follow in a bid to diversify investment options and to enable traders to hedge their risk exposure.
MARKETS
cntravellerme.com

The best beach clubs in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi might not have the same number of international outposts flocking to its shores as glitzy neighbour Dubai, but what Abu Dhabi’s beach club scene lacks in big names, it makes up for in spades with a boutique offering of well-positioned hotspots for sun-soaked days. These are the best...
TRAVEL
pymnts.com

Pakistan's BridgeLinx Raises $10M in Seed Funding Round

BridgeLinx Technologies is on a mission to consolidate Pakistan’s fragmented trucking and logistics industry. It is the latest company to secure a significant cash injection from investors. According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday (Sept. 14), the digital marketplace for freight cargo has raised $10 million, Pakistan’s largest seed capital investment. 
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy