Hall of Fame: Live at 11 am ET; inductions 1:30

Twenty-one months after it was first announced, the Class of 2020 will get its day in the Cooperstown sun. The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum inducts Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker into its hallowed Plaque Gallery today in Cooperstown, N.Y. It’s a unique Induction Ceremony more than 1 1/2 years in the making after it was postponed last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony was originally scheduled for late July before it was further delayed to allow time for more spectators to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.