Irma Lelabell Pagel, age 91 passed away on September 5, 2021, at Poplar Estates Senior Living community in Columbia, Tennessee. Irma was born on October 8, 1929, in Primm Springs, Tennessee to the late Wheeler Slaughter and Sarah Scott Slaughter. Irma attended school in Primm Springs, Arkland, and Santa Fe. Irma lived most of her life in Maury County. Her early childhood was spent in the Sawdust community. She was married to Alfred Amos Pagel for 67 years till he passed in 2015. Irma lived in Columbia, Summertown, and Brushy near Centerville as her husband Alfred preached at Churches of Christ in those and other areas. Irma was a long-time member of the Church of Christ.