James R. “Bobby” Smithson
Columbia - Mr. James R. "Bobby" Smithson, 98 a retiree of Union Carbide, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Bridge of Columbia where he had resided for eleven years. Graveside services for Mr. Smithson will conducted Thursday, September 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Rock Springs Cemetery with Wendell Robinson officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.www.columbiadailyherald.com
