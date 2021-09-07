Demetris Robertson explains why he transferred to Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama — Something just clicked for Demetris Robertson the first time he met Bryan Harsin. The former No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2016 class decided to finish out his college career at a third program after starting at Cal, then playing three seasons at Georgia under Kirby Smart. Robertson was a late transfer this summer, entering the portal June 13. He wanted to "put my opportunity in my hands" and "play for a program where it fits me best."