Auburn, AL

Demetris Robertson explains why he transferred to Auburn

By Nathan King
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Alabama — Something just clicked for Demetris Robertson the first time he met Bryan Harsin. The former No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2016 class decided to finish out his college career at a third program after starting at Cal, then playing three seasons at Georgia under Kirby Smart. Robertson was a late transfer this summer, entering the portal June 13. He wanted to "put my opportunity in my hands" and "play for a program where it fits me best."

247sports.com

