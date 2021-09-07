CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Input needed on electric vehicle charging locations

Maui News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new interactive web tool launched by Hawaiian Electric seeks customer input on where electric vehicle charging stations are needed in their communities. Charge Up Hawaii features a short survey and an interactive map where participants can drop a pin to suggest a location for a future EV charging station. The web tool also includes an overview of efforts underway to electrify transportation in Hawaii and links to informative videos, articles and websites. Visitors to the site who complete the survey will be eligible to participate in a $100 gift card raffle.

www.mauinews.com

State
Hawaii State
