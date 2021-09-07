Input needed on electric vehicle charging locations

For over a hundred years, drivers have largely relied on gasoline-powered vehicles for both local and long distance travel. According to Doug Carter of Carter’s Auto Service, “car manufacturers are beginning to convert to all electric drivetrains. Motors and batteries on their own do not emit any pollutants. There are over 2000 moving parts on the average gasoline-powered vehicle drivetrain, and there are fewer than 20 moving parts in an electric motor power train. The simplicity of an electric car will change the auto industry in unprecedented ways. The general public needs to understand the fact that gasoline-powered vehicles will not be around forever.”

GORHAM, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO