CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Op-Ed: Students Best Served with Schools' Flexibility to Manage Pandemic

rcnky.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following op-ed is written by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The unforgiving delta variant has ravaged our commonwealth leaving no family untouched. In the first month of school, over 30 Kentucky school districts have closed their doors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Teachers, coaches and bus drivers are dying. More children are in the hospital than at any other time during the pandemic. Our schools are no stranger to bearing the burdens of their communities, but they are buckling under the weight of this crisis. They need flexibility, stability and reinforcements; and they need it now. Here is how we, as your elected leaders, can help.

www.rcnky.com

Comments / 1

Related
WANE-TV

Champions serving East Noble elementary students with before, after school care

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Providing before and after school care can be challenging for both parents and schools. At East Noble schools, the district hopes to alleviate those challenges for elementary students and their parents by partnering with a nationally recognized before- and after-care organization. Champions, an out-of-school care...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
KXLY

Teachers prepare for students’ return in another pandemic school year

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tens of thousands of Spokane Public Schools students will be sitting in class Thursday, learning during a pandemic again. Students and staff will enter their third pandemic school year. Like families, teachers had to adapt to COVID-19. This year is no different, but things will feel just...
SPOKANE, WA
WISH-TV

Maintaining good mental health during pandemic as students return to school

Now that school has started, students and parents are attempting to get into a routine. With the cloud of COVID-19 continuing to hover over what many hoped would be a ‘normal’ school year, there are ways parents can offer support to help young people navigate any potential challenges and changes and maintain good mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
rcnky.com

Op-Ed: Student Drawings Show Why Teacher Diversity Matters in Ky.

The following op-ed is written by Jason Glass, Kenton Education Commissioner. About a year ago, someone from the Kentucky Education Association reached out to our office and asked if we would like to display the drawings our public school students did as part of their Difference Makers Art Contest. As those drawings were recently being taken down, it got me thinking about how they connect to the department’s efforts on teacher diversity and teacher recruitment.
KENTUCKY STATE
Pocono Record

Op-Ed: In PA schools, the rainy day is now

It’s that time of year when we are getting ready to send our kids back into the classroom. COVID-19 changed the way that looked last year and possibly will again this year, but nevertheless, school will begin. There is always a mix of emotions for students heading back to school...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Coleman
SFGate

Two school districts, and two radically different approaches to managing the pandemic

CLARION, Pa. - When the school board that oversees this town's tiny district of about 730 students voted on a safety plan over the summer, there was no discussion of masks. School administrators had drawn up a plan that did not require them, and one board member who believed they should be mandated did not even raise the question. He was certain it was a nonstarter.
CLARION, PA
WWLP 22News

New school year begins for some western Massachusetts students in pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Labor Day Holiday comes to an end, Tuesday will be the start of school for some students in the state. Some families told us they are preparing their kids with all the essentials they need for school including masks. Others also told us they are learning to adjust to a less flexible schedule, and are going to bed much earlier on a school night.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Students enter third school year during coronavirus pandemic

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Several school districts across Southern New England welcomed back students on Tuesday. It's the third school year taking place during the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 continues to be a top concern, especially in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade settings where most students are still too young to be...
SCITUATE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Legislature#Retirement#Nti#Kbe
k105.com

Beshear calls for special legislative session to extend pandemic state of emergency, provide school districts with flexibility, vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 cases increase at the fastest growth rate of the pandemic, straining Kentucky hospitals, Gov. Andy Beshear has called lawmakers to Frankfort next week to extend the pandemic state of emergency. The emergency order provides administration and public health officials with the tools and measures needed to slow the...
FRANKFORT, KY
wrvo.org

Syracuse city schools welcome back students, with the pandemic on everyone's mind

It’s back-to-school week across central and northern New York. The region’s biggest district, the Syracuse City School District, welcomed students back Wednesday with thoughts of dealing with the pandemic front and center. There’s new technology on the walls of school buildings in Syracuse this year. Sensors that tell if someone...
SYRACUSE, NY
sangamonsun.com

Schools can continue to serve meals at no charge to all students in the 2021-22 school year

 The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced today that schools can continue to serve meals at no charge to all students throughout the 2021-22 school year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the availability of the Seamless Summer Option, which is traditionally only available during the summer. Participating schools will offer healthy meals at no charge to all their students and will receive a higher than normal reimbursement rate per meal served.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Homeschooling is booming

One of the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that more American families are saying good riddance to public schools and hello to homeschooling. According to a new report by the U.S. Census Bureau, “In the first week (April 23-May 5) of Phase 1 of the Household Pulse Survey, about 5.4% of U.S. households with school-aged children reported homeschooling. By fall, 11.1% of households with school-age children reported homeschooling (Sept. 30-Oct. 12). … That change represents an increase of 5.6 percentage points and a doubling of U.S. households that were homeschooling at the start of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the prior year.”
EDUCATION
rcnky.com

KDE to Reimburse Public Schools for Incentives for Vaccinated Employees

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will use up to $8.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to provide reimbursements to districts that have rewarded and acknowledged the time, energy and effort staff members took to get vaccinated, the department announced on Friday. All full- and part-time...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy