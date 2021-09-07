Criminal Justice in the Pandemic Era and Beyond

Even as protesters called for change in cities across America last year, a massive experiment was underway that reshaped every corner of the criminal justice system. Some police agencies scaled back traffic stops and low-level arrests. Courts tried to send more defendants into diversion programs, rather than locking them up. Prisons and jails released people who were awaiting trial or serving minor sentences. The result was a less intrusive, less punitive system of justice—one that dovetailed in some ways with demands for reform, but was brought about more by the demands of COVID-19.