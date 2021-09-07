CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $40 on Apple's sublime 2nd-gen AirPods

By Ian Paul
PCWorld
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's the day to cut the headphone cord. Amazon is selling the second generation Apple AirPods with wired charging case for $119, down from a $159 list price. If you’d rather have these AirPods with a wireless charging case, that's available for $150, though that’s also a typical price for Amazon.

www.pcworld.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
