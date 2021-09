Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is giving an update on her son Bentley's strained relationship with his dad, Ryan Edwards. Bookout, 30, told Us Weekly that Bentley, 12, has seen Edwards only "a couple of times this year" and that, "To be quite honest, Ryan doesn't show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It's not shocking that he doesn't see him that much."

