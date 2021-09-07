Bon voyage

Picture a neo-Egyptian decor that’s more about West African spirituality than West European ideology. If you ignore gallery signage, these two interior spaces at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, designed for reading or writing, might well be showrooms for high-end home furnishings over at the Merchandise Mart. Every piece, and even the walls behind them, has been tastefully designed and expertly crafted. More than that, the style is a fresh and exciting variation on that Egyptian Revival decor that permeated Art Deco about a hundred years ago. But where early twentieth century decorators quoted ancient Egyptian motifs, Caroline Kent has imagined her own hieroglyphs and mythological figures—and they are no less fluid, elegant and timeless than the work done for Pharaoh Akhenaten’s fabulous new city of Amarna as shown in Chicago more than twenty years ago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO