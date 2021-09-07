CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristina Rivera Garza talks medicine, language and bodies in Sept. 22 lecture

By Katharine Shilcutt
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘Genius Grant’ winner and fiction writer will read from her work in English and Spanish. Cristina Rivera Garza is a writer and educator whose work transcends borders and boundaries. On Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., the Matamoros, Mexico-born fiction writer and winner of a 2020 MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” will give this semester’s Innervations lecture on “Medicine, Language and the Body” that will — fittingly — include readings from her work in both Spanish and English.

