Cristina Rivera Garza talks medicine, language and bodies in Sept. 22 lecture

The ‘Genius Grant’ winner and fiction writer will read from her work in English and Spanish. Cristina Rivera Garza is a writer and educator whose work transcends borders and boundaries. On Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., the Matamoros, Mexico-born fiction writer and winner of a 2020 MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” will give this semester’s Innervations lecture on “Medicine, Language and the Body” that will — fittingly — include readings from her work in both Spanish and English.