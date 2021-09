Initially announced in April 2021, Battlefield Mobile is a game that DICE and Industrial Toys are developing specifically for mobile platforms, intending to bring a fully-fledged, skill-based experience into players' pockets. With the hopes that this storms the mobile world and becomes one of the best Android games available, fans anxiously await new information on the upcoming title. Taking the world of Battlefield and shrinking it down into a more competitive experience while trying to keep their epic scale could work, but it will take some time. Electronic Arts has kept details pretty close to the vest, but thankfully for fans, signing up for updates and the chance at being chosen for any pre-launch tests is easy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO