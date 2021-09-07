Animals Are Changing Shape to Cope With Rising Temperatures
Global warming is reshaping our planet. It intensifies hurricanes, causes more fires and dries up rivers. Now, scientists are finding that climate change is also turning animals into shape-shifters. Many creatures are changing the sizes and shapes of certain body parts. Some are growing bigger wings, some are sprouting longer ears and others are growing larger bills. These changes aren't happening at random, scientists say. Animals are undergoing them to better regulate their body temperatures—basically to cool off.www.smithsonianmag.com
