The 2021 NFL season is here, which means it’s time to spend your Sundays watching NFL RedZone. The popular highlight-heavy service from the NFL returns for another year, ready to deliver a helping heaping of highlights starting with the 1 p.m. EST games and running through 8 p.m. Tracking down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not including with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season. Here’s a rundown of your options as we get ready for the first Sunday of the NFL season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO