It's going to be a fortnight before the next twist in the tale in Group F - but if this match shows anything, it is that the European dreams are alive and kicking as good as ever. Next up, Atalanta host Young Boys - and Villarreal have a Europa League final rematch at Old Trafford with Manchester United. Until then, thank you for joining us - and have a good week!

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO