Notes from the VFW for Sept. 8 Edition

Want to learn more about Catholicism or becoming Catholic? Call Holy Cross Catholic Church (620)-665-5163 for more information. Classes begin soon. Marriage is for a lifetime. And throughout that lifetime come the ever-changing seasons – from the newlywed years through all the phases of parenthood and into the empty nest years – and amid those changes, life happens. Dreams disappoint. Suffering comes. Each spouse grows and changes. We face moments of weakness, are tempted to point fingers, and learn to give and receive mercy. How we respond to God and each other during these times determines whether our marriages will falter or endure. Whether you’re just beginning your marriage journey or have been walking it for many years, join us at Grace Bible Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 25, for the 2021 Marriage Conference: I Still Do. Pastor, biblical counselor and author Dave Harvey will challenge, encourage and refresh us as he provides tools to help us deal with the defining moments of marriage. The cost of the conference is $40 per couple or $25 per individual and includes breakfast pastries, lunch, and a copy of Dave's book, I Still Do. Register at gbchutch.com/mc.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO