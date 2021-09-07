CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Notes from the VFW for Sept. 8 Edition

By Name
Fincastle Herald
Fincastle Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gvm4U_0bou702F00
[SUBMITTED PHOTO]

VFW Post 1841 Auxiliary President Ruby Taylor (right) recently presented a thank you gift to Grace Tesoro for her many years of service and dedication to the Post.

Comments / 0

Related
Fincastle Herald

Buchanan Dates to Remember for Sept. 8 Edition

Second Sunday Dinner – Enjoy Second Sunday Curbside Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 12 with pick up from 12 noon until 1 p.m. The Historic Wilson Warehouse is offering curbside meals to go featuring homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, baby peas, dinner roll, and dessert for $12. Proceeds help preserve the Historic Wilson Warehouse. Orders must be placed by Friday, Sept. 10. To place an order, email hlgleason1@gmail.com or leave a message at 540-597-2399; include your name, phone number or email, and the number of meals you wish to order. You will receive a confirmation call or email for your order..
BUCHANAN, VA
Herald Chronicle

Religious Happenings in Sept. 2, 2021, edition

Wesley Heights United Methodist Church is taking orders for pecans. One-pound bags are $12 for jumbo halves or large pieces. Chocolate-covered are $10 for 12 ounces. Pecan logs are $5. Order by Oct. 4 by calling 931-455-3988. Pecans may be picked up in mid-November. Sept. 8-10 Tent meetings. Gospel tent...
HUNTLAND, TN
reportertoday.com

News & Notes from the Blanding Library

The Blanding has a new resource sure to be of interest to many. Now you can access the popular genealogy website Ancestry.com from inside the library. The Blanding is now subscribing to Ancestry-Library Edition, so people can search the Ancestry databases while at the library. Remote access to Ancestry.com will be coming soon also. This will allow library patrons access the site from home or elsewhere. Ancestry.com will be making this service available through the end of 2021, due to the pandemic. So get out your library card and head to: https://ancestrylibrary.proquest.com. For more information, call the library at 508-252-4236.
REHOBOTH, MA
Times Reporter

VFW Post 1445 to host Sept. 11 memorial service

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1445, 441 Park Ave. NW, New Philadelphia, will host a memorial at 10:28 a.m. Sept. 11. The memorial will be held in tribute in memory of all those who died during the attacks on the country, those who have died since from their injuries and exposure from the attacks and those who died and were injured in the nations fight against global terrorism.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Vfw Post 1841#Post
Fincastle Herald

Church News for Sept. 8 Edition

Troutville Baptist is hosting back-to-school event Sept. 11. Area children are invited to Troutville Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a back-to-school fun time. The event will include free hot dogs, games, prizes, drawing, and free school supplies, sponsored by Troutville Baptist Church. Annual Community Fall...
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County History for Sept. 8 Edition

This is a watercolor painting of the Fincastle Presbyterian Church. The church was organized in 1771 as the Anglican Church of England when Fincastle and Botetourt County were under English rule. During the Revolutionary War it was abandoned and the Tories went into hiding. After the Act of Religious Freedom was passed in 1786, the church building was used by dissenters, chiefly Presbyterians. In 1840, the existing structure was remodeled and became the Fincastle Presbyterian Church it is today. Mrs. Lewis Twyman donated this painting to the Botetourt Historical Museum.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
mendocinobeacon.com

Old Time Notes from The Beacon

• Mrs. Fairbanks has been appointed postmistress at the newly established post office at Fairbanks, in this county. • Dick Fernandez has opened a barber shop at the lower end of Main street next door to Neto’s hotel. • The steamer Point Arena sailed from here Wednesday with 100 cords...
MENDOCINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
gogremlins.com

From the Heart – Summer Edition

The sizzling read of the season is the summer issue of From the Heart, a biannual magazine published by our SHS Foundation. The magazine is mailed to alumni, parishioners, SHS parents, and friends of SHS. To request a copy, please contact Mrs. Liz Van Leer at shfoundation@gogremlins.com. Thank you to Mrs. Van Leer, development director, Cory City, designer, and to everyone who was involved in the production of this great issue!
RELIGION
hopkintonindependent.com

Library Corner, Sept. 15 edition

For more information on any of the following programs or other activities at the library, visit hopkintonlibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook, @hopkintonlibrary, and on Twitter, @HopkintonPLMA. Library Hours. The library is open for browsing Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.-6...
POLITICS
Hickory Daily Record

Hoppin' Around Hickory: Sept. 10 edition

Fans of the Hickory Crawdads baseball team and patrons of the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market are highlighted in this edition of Hoppin' Around Hickory. All photos by George Johnston.
HICKORY, NC
hopkintonindependent.com

Senior Snippets, Sept. 15 edition

The Hopkinton Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For a more extensive listing of programs check Ourseniorcenter.com/find/Hopkinton-council-on-aging or hopkintonseniorcenter.com. Anyone with questions can call 508-497-9730. The Senior Center also has a Facebook page that provides updates on resources, programs and events.
ADVOCACY
Fincastle Herald

Religiously Speaking for Sept. 8 Edition

The recent hurricane-generated rain brought vividly to my mind an event that took place 58 years to the day that I received the yellowed clipping of a column sent me by a cousin of my late husband. The column appeared on September 1, 1967, in “The Roanoke World-News,” the daily newspaper for which my late husband and I both worked. Our three children were 11, 9 and 6 years old. Let it speak for itself:
HOBBIES
Sedalia Democrat

Club notes Sept. 4

On Monday, Aug. 30, Sedalia Mayor John Kehde met with members of the Osage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to declare Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as "Constitution Week" in the City of Sedalia. Sept. 17 marks the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.
SEDALIA, MO
Hutchinson News

Faith Notes for Sept. 11

Want to learn more about Catholicism or becoming Catholic? Call Holy Cross Catholic Church (620)-665-5163 for more information. Classes begin soon. Marriage is for a lifetime. And throughout that lifetime come the ever-changing seasons – from the newlywed years through all the phases of parenthood and into the empty nest years – and amid those changes, life happens. Dreams disappoint. Suffering comes. Each spouse grows and changes. We face moments of weakness, are tempted to point fingers, and learn to give and receive mercy. How we respond to God and each other during these times determines whether our marriages will falter or endure. Whether you’re just beginning your marriage journey or have been walking it for many years, join us at Grace Bible Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 25, for the 2021 Marriage Conference: I Still Do. Pastor, biblical counselor and author Dave Harvey will challenge, encourage and refresh us as he provides tools to help us deal with the defining moments of marriage. The cost of the conference is $40 per couple or $25 per individual and includes breakfast pastries, lunch, and a copy of Dave's book, I Still Do. Register at gbchutch.com/mc.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Fincastle Herald

Fincastle Herald

Botetourt County, VA
25
Followers
41
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Botetourt County News

 https://fincastleherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy