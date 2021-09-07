Woman Pleads Guilty of Killing Fargo Toddler

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo woman accused of murdering a family-friend’s toddler last November has now pleaded guilty. An autopsy revealed that the 15-month-old was killed after suffering numerous blunt force injuries. 37-year-old Brandi Adeleke pled guilty to one count of murder and one count of felony child abuse. She also admitted to pinching and slapping the child after she was unresponsive following the incident. The child was also left alone in a bath unattended by Adeleke and went under the water briefly.