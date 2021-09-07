CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

WATCH: ‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Plays a Very Risky Game of Cornhole in Labor Day Video

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hgLF_0bou6jRM00

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore and the rest of his co-stars take their cornhole seriously. But not so seriously that they can’t enjoy some shenanigans.

The cast got together this past weekend to celebrate Labor Day and play some cornhole. But this wasn’t your casual backyard game. Per the official SWAT Cornhole Instagram account, 16 players competed for a $6,000 cash prize and “championship” ring.

But Shemar Moore didn’t post anything about the winner or fierce competition. Instead, the “S.W.A.T.” star shared a hilarious video that showed something infinitely more precious on the line.

“Happy Labor Day Ya’ll 🥳😜😅 All fun and love with @swatcornhole,” Shemar Moore captioned the video. In it, we see Moore lying on the cornhole board with his head facing the bottom and his legs spread around the hole in the board. One hand covers his face and the other his privates as beanbags soar through the air to land around him. At one point in the video, a beanbag lands right on the hand covering the family jewels. Ouch.

But Shemar Moore wasn’t in pain for too long. By the end of the night, he snagged the prize for the doubles tournament along with co-star Odie Gallop. In the pic, they show off this truly incredible champion’s belt that says “Roll S.W.A.T.” and features a person throwing a beanbag. David Lim took home the ring for the singles tournament.

Shemar Moore and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Co-Stars Attend ‘Throw Down’ Cornhole Tournament

While Shemar Moore and the others played to win in their Labor Day Weekend tournament, they went even harder for the “Throw Down” Cornhole Tournament.

Held in Ventura, California, “Throw Down” is the largest cornhole tournament in the world. More than 1000 teams compete for $230,000 in prizes. The tournament took place a few weekends ago, and tickets sold out just like they have for the last 10 years. In addition to the cornhole matches, attendees could also check out live performances from bands like AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses.

Shemar Moore posted a pic of the “S.W.A.T” Cornhole team on his Instagram page. David Lim and Odie Gallop also appear in the pic, which Moore captioned, “Throwin’ Down at the #thethrowdown this weekend with the @swatcornhole crew!! Making new friends and having a great time is what this is all about 💯 Thank you guys for having us and congrats to all the winners!!!”

While we’re sad to hear the “S.W.A.T.” crew didn’t win any prizes, it sure looks like they had an incredible time. Just check out the SWAT Cornhole’s Instagram page for cool clips and highlights from the tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: How Much Does LL Cool J Make Per Episode?

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J is worth more than most any other TV actor in Hollywood. And it’s not just because of the series. But it certainly pads the bank account. As fans of the show know, LL Cool J portrays Sam Hanna, a widower and father of two. He’s also a former Navy SEAL and a perfect partner for G Callen (Chris O’Donnell). Hanna is smart — he also speaks Arabic — and internationally savvy. Coming into season 13, three actors have been in all 280 episodes — LL Cool J, O’Donnell and Daniela Ruah.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘S.W.A.T’ Star Shemar Moore Burns Out, Drifts in Police Car in Badass Season 5 Set Video

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore showed off his killer driving skills in an awesome behind-the-scenes video on the Season 5 set. Moore posted the badass video to his Instagram page yesterday, asking followers to “Name a better show to work on… I’ll wait.” We know the actor loves what he does on “S.W.A.T.”, and you can see the joy in his face after he gets out of the car in the video.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Poses with Costars in Epic Season Five Teaser Pic

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore and his co-stars are back and ready for action in the upcoming season of the CBS original series. Moore’s been updating fans via Instagram with some incredible behind-the-scenes looks at filming and production. For such an intense, action-packed show, the “S.W.A.T.” cast and crew definitely know how to keep it lighthearted on set.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemar Moore
cartermatt.com

SWAT season 5 premiere photo: New look at Shemar Moore!

The SWAT season 5 premiere is poised to arrive on CBS come Friday, October 1, and signs point to it looking very different than any other one we’ve seen so far. Shemar Moore’s main character is far away from home, and he’s going to face some challenges that he did not expect.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Cornhole#Swatcornhole#Ac Dc#Guns N Roses#The Swat Cornhole
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ SHOCKING Spoilers: Death Twist Of Fate For Two Characters?

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict a death will happen soon but who will meet their maker? Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) days could be numbered. Her bombshell revelation of being John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth mother may lead to her death. However, Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is being blackmailed by his crazy ex-lover. Could Jack anger Sheila enough for her to eliminate him? It is clear a deadly whodunnit is coming soon but who will it be, the victim and the culprit?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Y&R Fall Preview Shockers

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the upcoming fall season are full of fabulous intrigue and juicy drama and we have the scoop for you here. Co-producer/head writer Josh Griffith previewed all the scintillating details to Soap Opera Digest and we have the juicy tidbits so keep reading to find out what your favorite Genoa City, Wisconsin characters will get up to in the coming days and weeks Y&R fans!
GENOA CITY, WI
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

206K+
Followers
21K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy