WATCH: ‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Plays a Very Risky Game of Cornhole in Labor Day Video

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore and the rest of his co-stars take their cornhole seriously. But not so seriously that they can’t enjoy some shenanigans.

The cast got together this past weekend to celebrate Labor Day and play some cornhole. But this wasn’t your casual backyard game. Per the official SWAT Cornhole Instagram account, 16 players competed for a $6,000 cash prize and “championship” ring.

But Shemar Moore didn’t post anything about the winner or fierce competition. Instead, the “S.W.A.T.” star shared a hilarious video that showed something infinitely more precious on the line.

“Happy Labor Day Ya’ll 🥳😜😅 All fun and love with @swatcornhole,” Shemar Moore captioned the video. In it, we see Moore lying on the cornhole board with his head facing the bottom and his legs spread around the hole in the board. One hand covers his face and the other his privates as beanbags soar through the air to land around him. At one point in the video, a beanbag lands right on the hand covering the family jewels. Ouch.

But Shemar Moore wasn’t in pain for too long. By the end of the night, he snagged the prize for the doubles tournament along with co-star Odie Gallop. In the pic, they show off this truly incredible champion’s belt that says “Roll S.W.A.T.” and features a person throwing a beanbag. David Lim took home the ring for the singles tournament.

Shemar Moore and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Co-Stars Attend ‘Throw Down’ Cornhole Tournament

While Shemar Moore and the others played to win in their Labor Day Weekend tournament, they went even harder for the “Throw Down” Cornhole Tournament.

Held in Ventura, California, “Throw Down” is the largest cornhole tournament in the world. More than 1000 teams compete for $230,000 in prizes. The tournament took place a few weekends ago, and tickets sold out just like they have for the last 10 years. In addition to the cornhole matches, attendees could also check out live performances from bands like AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses.

Shemar Moore posted a pic of the “S.W.A.T” Cornhole team on his Instagram page. David Lim and Odie Gallop also appear in the pic, which Moore captioned, “Throwin’ Down at the #thethrowdown this weekend with the @swatcornhole crew!! Making new friends and having a great time is what this is all about 💯 Thank you guys for having us and congrats to all the winners!!!”

While we’re sad to hear the “S.W.A.T.” crew didn’t win any prizes, it sure looks like they had an incredible time. Just check out the SWAT Cornhole’s Instagram page for cool clips and highlights from the tournament.