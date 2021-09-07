Paint Your Own Beautiful Pottery At Glazed Expressions In Iowa

Feeling crafty? Looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon in Ankeny or Clive, Iowa catching up with an old friend or a quiet activity to bond with the next generation? How about trying your hand at painting pottery?

You don’t have to be Picasso to head over to Glazed Expressions to paint some pottery. Helpful, trained staff will be there to answer questions and to keep it fun.

Different things may come to mind when you first think about pottery - a vase, a mug, a cup, or a bowl. In truth that wouldn’t even scratch the surface of the 350 bisque pottery items available to paint!

You’ll be surprised at the pieces you can paint, like snail shaped candle holders and mugs with an owl face on them. Make sure to take a few minutes to look through the cups, bowls, and plates of any shape and size to find something that is just right!

No need to plan too far in advance or make reservations; you can just walk right in to the studio except for the special events when pre-registration is required due to limited space.

There are two locations one in Clive and one in Ankeny, and each location has a calendar to browse activities. Pricing is a flat fee for a studio session ($8 for adults, $5 for children) and then an additional fee that is based on the pottery piece you select ($7 to $95).

Other fun events are the clay charcuterie where participants get to fashion the clay to make a board to serve your delicatessen meats and maybe even a bowl for cheese. Wear an ugly Christmas sweater to the Ceramic Christmas Tree Painting Party and paint your tree grandma style. Bring your own food and beverage to the studio.

Looking for a discount? Walk in wearing your pajamas on Friday evenings and the $8 dollar studio session fee is waived!Bring your whole neighborhood for that matter; parties are commonly held here. Whether children’s parties or work parties, it will be party arty!

To learn more, find a location, or check the event calendar, visit the Glazed Expressions website . You can also find them on Facebook . For more Iowa art fun, try the Knotty Nail in West Des Moines.

The post Paint Your Own Beautiful Pottery At Glazed Expressions In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State .