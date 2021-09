TWINSBURG -- Route 82 between the 82 and Ravenna Road split to Route 91 is closed, as is Depot Road, after poles were downed, along with wires, Wednesday afternoon. "Witnesses reported that a truck traveling east bound on 82 just barely caught a wire that was run across the roadway overhead," said Tom Mason, police chief. "A second truck then unknowingly caught the wire which had now been pulled slightly lower, which resulted in three poles snapping and falling to the roadway. Live wires and debris were strewn across the road, necessitating the road closure."

