Stress-induced generalization of negative memories is mediated by an extended hippocampal circuit

By Lynn Y. Ren
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemories of negative experiences exert important control of behavior in the face of actual or anticipated threat. Sometimes, however, this control extends to non-threatening situations, a phenomenon known as overgeneralization of negative memories. Overgeneralization is a reliable cognitive phenotype of major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. We therefore sought to develop an animal model to study stress-induced generalization of negative memories (SIG) and determine its dependence on the episodic-like memory circuit. We found that male and female mice, which were trained to differentiate a threatening from neutral context, exhibited robust SIG in response to subsequent social stress. Using chemogenetic circuit manipulations during memory retrieval, we demonstrated that both excitatory afferents to the dorsal hippocampus (DH) from the ventral tegmental area (VTA), and excitatory efferents from the DH to the retrosplenial cortex (RSC) contribute to SIG. Based on the known roles of these projections, we suggest that (1) by targeting subcortical VTA circuits that provide valence signals to the DH, stress prioritizes the retrieval of negative over neutral memories, and (2) by forwarding such information to the RSC, stress engages cortical mechanisms that support the retrieval of general relative to specific memory features. Altogether, these results suggest that various components of the extended hippocampal circuit can serve as treatment targets for memory overgeneralization.

Nature.com

Dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteolysosomal genes in Parkinson’s disease myeloid cells

An increasing number of identified Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk loci contain genes highly expressed in innate immune cells, yet their role in pathology is not understood. We hypothesized that PD susceptibility genes modulate disease risk by influencing gene expression within immune cells. To address this, we generated transcriptomic profiles of monocytes from healthy subjects and 230 individuals with sporadic PD. We observed dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteasomal pathways. We also generated transcriptomic profiles of primary microglia from brains of 55 subjects and observed discordant transcriptomic signatures of mitochondrial genes in PD monocytes and microglia. We further identified 17 PD susceptibility genes whose expression, relative to each risk allele, was altered in monocytes. These findings reveal widespread transcriptomic alterations in PD monocytes, with some being distinct from microglia, and facilitate efforts to understand the roles of myeloid cells in PD as well as the development of biomarkers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Beneficial effects of running exercise on hippocampal microglia and neuroinflammation in chronic unpredictable stress-induced depression model rats

Running exercise has been shown to relieve symptoms of depression, but the mechanisms underlying the antidepressant effects are unclear. Microglia and concomitant dysregulated neuroinflammation play a pivotal role in the pathogenesis of depression. However, the effects of running exercise on hippocampal neuroinflammation and the number and activation of microglia in depression have not been studied. In this study, rats were subjected to chronic unpredictable stress (CUS) for 5 weeks followed by treadmill running for 6 weeks. The depressive-like symptoms of the rats were assessed with a sucrose preference test (SPT). Immunohistochemistry and stereology were performed to quantify the total number of ionized calcium-binding adapter molecule 1 (Iba1)+ microglia, and immunofluorescence was used to quantify the density of Iba1+/cluster of differentiation 68 (CD68)+ in subregions of the hippocampus. The levels of proinflammatory cytokines in the hippocampus were measured by qRT-PCR and ELISA. The results showed that running exercise reversed the decreased sucrose preference of rats with CUS-induced depression. In addition, CUS increased the number of hippocampal microglia and microglial activation in rats, but running exercise attenuated the CUS-induced increases in the number of microglia in the hippocampus and microglial activation in the dentate gyrus (DG) of the hippocampus. Furthermore, CUS significantly increased the hippocampal levels of inflammatory factors, and the increases in inflammatory factors in the hippocampus were suppressed by running exercise. These results suggest that the antidepressant effects of exercise may be mediated by reducing the number of microglia and inhibiting microglial activation and neuroinflammation in the hippocampus.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Testing covariance models for MEG source reconstruction of hippocampal activity

Beamforming is one of the most commonly used source reconstruction methods for magneto- and electroencephalography (M/EEG). One underlying assumption, however, is that distant sources are uncorrelated and here we tested whether this is an appropriate model for the human hippocampal data. We revised the Empirical Bayesian Beamfomer (EBB) to accommodate specific a-priori correlated source models. We showed in simulation that we could use model evidence (as approximated by Free Energy) to distinguish between different correlated and uncorrelated source scenarios. Using group MEG data in which the participants performed a hippocampal-dependent task, we explored the possibility that the hippocampus or the cortex or both were correlated in their activity across hemispheres. We found that incorporating a correlated hippocampal source model significantly improved model evidence. Our findings help to explain why, up until now, the majority of MEG-reported hippocampal activity (typically making use of beamformers) has been estimated as unilateral.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between the expression of lncRNA BASP-AS1 and volume of right hippocampal tail moderated by episode duration in major depressive disorder: a CAN-BIND 1 report

The pathophysiology of major depressive disorder (MDD) encompasses an array of changes at molecular and neurobiological levels. As chronic stress promotes neurotoxicity there are alterations in the expression of genes and gene-regulatory molecules. The hippocampus is particularly sensitive to the effects of stress and its posterior volumes can deliver clinically valuable information about the outcomes of antidepressant treatment. In the present work, we analyzed individuals with MDD (N = 201) and healthy controls (HC = 104), as part of the CAN-BIND-1 study. We used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to measure hippocampal volumes, evaluated gene expression with RNA sequencing, and assessed DNA methylation with the (Infinium MethylationEpic Beadchip), in order to investigate the association between hippocampal volume and both RNA expression and DNA methylation. We identified 60 RNAs which were differentially expressed between groups. Of these, 21 displayed differential methylation, and seven displayed a correlation between methylation and expression. We found a negative association between expression of Brain Abundant Membrane Attached Signal Protein 1 antisense 1 RNA (BASP1-AS1) and right hippocampal tail volume in the MDD group (β = −0.218, p = 0.021). There was a moderating effect of the duration of the current episode on the association between the expression of BASP1-AS1 and right hippocampal tail volume in the MDD group (β = −0.48, 95% C.I. [−0.80, −0.16]. t = −2.95 p = 0.004). In conclusion, we found that overexpression of BASP1-AS1 was correlated with DNA methylation, and was negatively associated with right tail hippocampal volume in MDD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A novel missense variant in ACAA1 contributes to early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, impairs lysosomal function, and facilitates amyloid-β pathology and cognitive decline

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 325 (2021) Cite this article. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is characterized by progressive synaptic dysfunction, neuronal death, and brain atrophy, with amyloid-β (Aβ) plaque deposits and hyperphosphorylated tau neurofibrillary tangle accumulation in the brain tissue, which all lead to loss of cognitive function. Pathogenic mutations in the well-known AD causal genes including APP, PSEN1, and PSEN2 impair a variety of pathways, including protein processing, axonal transport, and metabolic homeostasis. Here we identified a missense variant rs117916664 (c.896T>C, p.Asn299Ser [p.N299S]) of the acetyl-CoA acyltransferase 1 (ACAA1) gene in a Han Chinese AD family by whole-genome sequencing and validated its association with early-onset familial AD in an independent cohort. Further in vitro and in vivo evidence showed that ACAA1 p.N299S contributes to AD by disturbing its enzymatic activity, impairing lysosomal function, and aggravating the Aβ pathology and neuronal loss, which finally caused cognitive impairment in a murine model. Our findings reveal a fundamental role of peroxisome-mediated lysosomal dysfunction in AD pathogenesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Aβ initiates brain hypometabolism, network dysfunction and behavioral abnormalities via NOX2-induced oxidative stress in mice

A predominant trigger and driver of sporadic Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the synergy of brain oxidative stress and glucose hypometabolism starting at early preclinical stages. Oxidative stress damages macromolecules, while glucose hypometabolism impairs cellular energy supply and antioxidant defense. However, the exact cause of AD-associated glucose hypometabolism and its network consequences have remained unknown. Here we report NADPH oxidase 2 (NOX2) activation as the main initiating mechanism behind Aβ1-42-related glucose hypometabolism and network dysfunction. We utilize a combination of electrophysiology with real-time recordings of metabolic transients both ex- and in-vivo to show that Aβ1-42 induces oxidative stress and acutely reduces cellular glucose consumption followed by long-lasting network hyperactivity and abnormalities in the animal behavioral profile. Critically, all of these pathological changes were prevented by the novel bioavailable NOX2 antagonist GSK2795039. Our data provide direct experimental evidence for causes and consequences of AD-related brain glucose hypometabolism, and suggest that targeting NOX2-mediated oxidative stress is a promising approach to both the prevention and treatment of AD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential dopamine release by psychosis-generating and non-psychosis-generating addictive substances in the nucleus accumbens and dorsomedial striatum

Schizophrenia is associated with three main categories of symptoms; positive, negative and cognitive. Of these, only the positive symptoms respond well to treatment with antipsychotics. Due to the lack of effect of antipsychotics on negative symptoms, it has been suggested that while the positive symptoms are related to a hyperdopaminergic state in associative striatum, the negative symptoms may be a result of a reduced dopamine (DA) activity in the nucleus accumbens (nAc). Drug abuse is common in schizophrenia, supposedly alleviating negative symptomatology. Some, but not all, drugs aggravate psychosis, tentatively due to differential effects on DA activity in striatal regions. Here this hypothesis was tested in rats by using a double-probe microdialysis technique to simultaneously assess DA release in the nAc and associative striatum (dorsomedial striatum; DMS) following administration of the psychosis-generating substances amphetamine (0.5 mg/kg), cocaine (15 mg/kg) and Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, 3 mg/kg), and the generally non-psychosis-generating substances ethanol (2.5 g/kg), nicotine (0.36 mg/kg) and morphine (5 mg/kg). The data show that amphetamine and cocaine produce identical DA elevations both in the nAc and DMS, whereas nicotine increases DA in nAc only. Ethanol and morphine both increased DMS DA, but weaker and in a qualitatively different way than in nAc, suggesting that the manner in which DA is increased might be important to the triggering of psychosis. THC elevated DA in neither region, indicating that the pro-psychotic effects of THC are not related to DA release. We conclude that psychosis-generating substances affect striatal DA release differently than non-psychosis-generating substances.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Functions of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex in emotion regulation under stress

Recent neuroimaging studies suggest that the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) contributes to regulation of emotion. However, the adaptive response of the vmPFC under acute stress is not understood. We used fMRI to analyse brain activity of people viewing and rating the emotional strength of emotional images after acute social stress. Here, we show that the vmPFC is strongly activated by highly emotional images, indicating its involvement in emotional regulation, and that the midbrain is activated as a main effect of stress during the emotional response. vmPFC activation also exhibits individual differences in behavioural scores reflecting individual reactions to stress. Moreover, functional connectivity between the vmPFC and midbrain under stress reflects stress-induced emotion regulation. Those results suggest that the functions of the network including the vmPFC in emotion regulation is affected by stress depending on the individuals' level of reaction to the stress.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Changes in cortical gene expression in the muscarinic M1 receptor knockout mouse: potential relevance to schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognition

Postmortem and neuroimaging studies show low levels of cortical muscarinic M1 receptors (CHRM1) in patients with schizophrenia which is significant because CHRM signalling has been shown to change levels of gene expression and cortical gene expression is altered in schizophrenia. We decided to identify CHRM1-mediated changes in cortical gene expression by measuring levels of RNA in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse (n = 10), where there would be no signalling by that receptor, and in wild type mouse (n = 10) using the Affymetrix Mouse Exon 1.0 ST Array. We detected RNA for 15,501 annotated genes and noncoding RNA of which 1,467 RNAs were higher and 229 RNAs lower in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse. Pathways and proteins affected by the changes in cortical gene expression in the Chrm1−/− are linked to the molecular pathology of schizophrenia. Our human cortical gene expression data showed 47 genes had altered expression in Chrm1−/− mouse and the frontal pole from patients with schizophrenia with the change in expression of 44 genes being in opposite directions. In addition, genes with altered levels of expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse have been shown to affect amyloid precursor protein processing which is associated with the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, and 69 genes with altered expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse are risk genes associated with human cognitive ability. Our findings argue CHRM1-mediated changes in gene expression are relevant to the pathophysiologies of schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and the maintenance of cognitive ability in humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generalized and social anxiety disorder interactomes show distinctive overlaps with striosome and matrix interactomes

Mechanisms underlying anxiety disorders remain elusive despite the discovery of several associated genes. We constructed the protein–protein interaction networks (interactomes) of six anxiety disorders and noted enrichment for striatal expression among common genes in the interactomes. Five of these interactomes shared distinctive overlaps with the interactomes of genes that were differentially expressed in two striatal compartments (striosomes and matrix). Generalized anxiety disorder and social anxiety disorder interactomes showed exclusive and statistically significant overlaps with the striosome and matrix interactomes, respectively. Systematic gene expression analysis with the anxiety disorder interactomes constrained to contain only those genes that were shared with striatal compartment interactomes revealed a bifurcation among the disorders, which was influenced by the anterior cingulate cortex, nucleus accumbens, amygdala and hippocampus, and the dopaminergic signaling pathway. Our results indicate that the functionally distinct striatal pathways constituted by the striosome and the matrix may influence the etiological differentiation of various anxiety disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Explainable artificial intelligence based analysis for interpreting infant fNIRS data in developmental cognitive neuroscience

In the last decades, non-invasive and portable neuroimaging techniques, such as functional near infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), have allowed researchers to study the mechanisms underlying the functional cognitive development of the human brain, thus furthering the potential of Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience (DCN). However, the traditional paradigms used for the analysis of infant fNIRS data are still quite limited. Here, we introduce a multivariate pattern analysis for fNIRS data, xMVPA, that is powered by eXplainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI). The proposed approach is exemplified in a study that investigates visual and auditory processing in six-month-old infants. xMVPA not only identified patterns of cortical interactions, which confirmed the existent literature; in the form of conceptual linguistic representations, it also provided evidence for brain networks engaged in the processing of visual and auditory stimuli that were previously overlooked by other methods, while demonstrating similar statistical performance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Eye movement as a biomarker of impaired organizational strategies during visual memory encoding in obsessive–compulsive disorder

The symptoms of obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) are largely related to impaired executive functioning due to frontostriatal dysfunction. To better treat OCD, the development of biomarkers to bridge the gap between the symptomatic-cognitive phenotype and brain abnormalities is warranted. Therefore, we aimed to identify biomarkers of impaired organizational strategies during visual encoding processes in OCD patients by developing an eye tracking-based Rey–Osterrieth complex figure test (RCFT). In 104 OCD patients and 114 healthy controls (HCs), eye movements were recorded during memorization of the RCFT figure, and organizational scores were evaluated. Kullback–Leibler divergence (KLD) scores were calculated to evaluate the distance between a participant’s eye gaze distribution and a hypothetical uniform distribution within the RCFT figure. Narrower gaze distributions within the RCFT figure, which yielded higher KLD scores, indicated that the participant was more obsessed with detail and had less organizational strategy. The OCD patients showed lower organizational scores than the HCs. Although no group differences in KLD scores were noted, KLD scores were significantly associated with organization T scores in the OCD group. The current study findings suggest that eye tracking biomarkers of visual memory encoding provide a rapidly determined index of executive functioning, such as organizational strategies, in OCD patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
SCIENCE
healthday.com

Multitasking and Stress

In this high-tech, high-pressure age, multitasking has become a national pastime. No matter where we are or what we're doing, we can always add one more ball to the juggling act. Many people regularly check their IPhone while they're in a restaurant, ignoring their family while they catch up on emails or Tiktok.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Tail-vein injection of MSC-derived small extracellular vesicles facilitates the restoration of hippocampal neuronal morphology and function in APP / PS1 mice

Mesenchymal stem-cell-derived small extracellular vesicles (MSC-EVs), as a therapeutic agent, have shown great promise in the treatment of neurological diseases. To date, the neurorestorative effects and underlying mechanism of MSC-EVs in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) are not well known. Herein, we aimed to investigate the action of MSC-EVs on the neuronal deficits in β-amyloid protein (Aβ)-stimulated hippocampal neurons, or AD cell (SHSY5Y cell lines) and animal (APPswe / PS1dE9 mice) models. In the present study, the cell and AD models received a single-dose of MSC-EVs, and were then assessed for behavioral deficits, pathological changes, intracellular calcium transients, neuronal morphology alterations, or electrophysiological variations. Additionally, the nuclear factor E2-related factor 2 (Nrf2, a key mediator of neuronal injury in AD) signaling pathway was probed by western blotting in vitro and in vivo models of AD. Our results showed that MSC-EVs therapy improved the cognitive impairments and reduced the hippocampal Aβ aggregation and neuronal loss in AD mice. Markedly, EV treatment restored the calcium oscillations, dendritic spine alterations, action potential abnormalities, or mitochondrial changes in the hippocampus of AD models. Also, we found that the Nrf2 signaling pathway participated in the actions of MSC-EVs in the cell and animal models. Together, these data indicate that MS-EVs as promising nanotherapeutics for restoration of hippocampal neuronal morphology and function in APP / PS1 mice, further highlighting the clinical values of MSC-EVs in the treatment of AD.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

4 Categories of Psychotic Symptoms

Psychosis involves positive, negative, disorganized and catatonic symptoms. Positive symptoms are "additional experiences" like delusions. Negative symptoms involve the absence of something that should be present, such as the ability to socialize. Disorganized symptoms convey someone's confused thought process. Catatonic people can be withdrawn and get stuck in strange poses...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Evidence of shared and distinct functional and structural brain signatures in schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder

Schizophrenia (SZ) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) share considerable clinical features and intertwined historical roots. It is greatly needed to explore their similarities and differences in pathophysiologic mechanisms. We assembled a large sample size of neuroimaging data (about 600 SZ patients, 1000 ASD patients, and 1700 healthy controls) to study the shared and unique brain abnormality of the two illnesses. We analyzed multi-scale brain functional connectivity among functional networks and brain regions, intra-network connectivity, and cerebral gray matter density and volume. Both SZ and ASD showed lower functional integration within default mode and sensorimotor domains, but increased interaction between cognitive control and default mode domains. The shared abnormalties in intra-network connectivity involved default mode, sensorimotor, and cognitive control networks. Reduced gray matter volume and density in the occipital gyrus and cerebellum were observed in both illnesses. Interestingly, ASD had overall weaker changes than SZ in the shared abnormalities. Interaction between visual and cognitive regions showed disorder-unique deficits. In summary, we provide strong neuroimaging evidence of the convergent and divergent changes in SZ and ASD that correlated with clinical features.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CRISPR/Cas9 small promoter deletion in H19 lncRNA is associated with altered cell morphology and proliferation

Cristiana Libardi Miranda Furtado ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8711-82255,6 na1. The imprinted H19 long non-coding RNA, a knowing oncofetal gene, presents a controversial role during the carcinogenesis process since its tumor suppressor or oncogenic activity is not completely elucidated. Since H19 lncRNA is involved in many biological pathways related to tumorigenesis, we sought to develop a non-cancer lineage with CRISPR-Cas9-mediated H19 knockdown (H19-) and observe the changes in a cellular context. To edit the promoter region of H19, two RNA guides were designed, and the murine C2C12 myoblast cells were transfected. H19 deletion was determined by DNA sequencing and gene expression by qPCR. We observed a small deletion (~ 60 bp) in the promoter region that presented four predicted transcription binding sites. The deletion reduced H19 expression (30%) and resulted in increased proliferative activity, altered morphological patterns including cell size and intracellular granularity, without changes in viability. The increased proliferation rate in the H19- cell seems to facilitate chromosomal abnormalities. The H19- myoblast presented characteristics similar to cancer cells, therefore the H19 lncRNA may be an important gene during the initiation of the tumorigenic process. Due to CRISPR/Cas9 permanent edition, the C2C12 H19- knockdown cells allows functional studies of H19 roles in tumorigenesis, prognosis, metastases, as well as drug resistance and targeted therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

HBeAg induces liver sinusoidal endothelial cell activation to promote intrahepatic CD8 T cell immunity and HBV clearance

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. It is believed that the inherent tolerogenic property of the liver is involved in the chronicity of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection [1]. However, exposure to HBV in adults usually leads to spontaneous clearance of the virus and the induction of potent and effective anti-HBV T cell immunity in the liver [2], suggesting that the immune microenvironment of the liver switches from limiting to allowing effector T cell responses during acute resolution of HBV infection. To date, it remains largely unknown how the immune microenvironment of the liver is regulated and by which mechanism a favorable intrahepatic anti-HBV T cell response is generated in an infected individual. Liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs) play key roles in intrahepatic immune surveillance against infection by regulating the activation of local immune cells [3]. We have previously demonstrated that LSECs switch from a tolerogenic to an immunogenic state and trigger cytotoxic effector CD8 T cell activation under inflammatory conditions [4, 5]. Here, we investigated whether LSECs exhibit plasticity and switch from a tolerogenic to an immunogenic state upon HBV exposure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE

