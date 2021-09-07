CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

For Over 40 Years, Iowa’s Hope Haven Has Provided Meaningful Opportunities For All Abilities

By Cristy
Only In Iowa
Only In Iowa
 7 days ago

The word “hope” is a beautiful word, but sometimes it can be used so generally that its meaning can be elusive. This isn’t the case for the many who have benefitted from Hope Haven’s work. Begun in the small town of Rock Valley, Iowa, Hope Haven provides day-by-day consistency and support that has enabled thousands of people with disabilities to gain skills to live and work in their communities.

Many of the participants and their families came to Hope Haven seeking hope for a better future and a safe place to develop meaningful skills. Remarkably, that hope has time and again been realized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474Pkz_0bou5lJR00
Hope Haven / Facebook

This fits with the Hope Haven mission statement to “...unleash potential in people through work and life skills so that they may enjoy a productive life in their community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4Dy2_0bou5lJR00
Hope Haven / Facebook

This faith based organization sees all human beings as deeply valuable and has listened to the dreams of the people they work with as well as appreciating and discovering their talents and gifts - talents and gifts which are sometimes overlooked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1iff_0bou5lJR00
Hope Haven / Facebook

The idea for Hope Haven was born as friends chatted over coffee in 1959. After years of work, the seed of their idea grew and grew until finally, Hope Haven opened its doors to 11 children with disabilities in Rock Valley, Iowa, desiring to achieve a future full of possibilities for these kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flmOh_0bou5lJR00
Hope Haven / Facebook

Four years later, a Work Training Center opened that offered real work and training for adults with disabilities. This later became Double HH Manufacturing in Rock Valley, which is thriving to this day producing agricultural components such as hitch pins. Today, Hope Haven has multiple locations and offers a variety of services, including worldwide wheelchair distributions, community living, and day habilitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xror1_0bou5lJR00
Hope Haven / Facebook

In 2020, there were 500 people served in the employment services alone! From a small beginning, Hope Haven has brought beauty and hope to the communities in Northwest Iowa and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swbo7_0bou5lJR00
Hope Haven / Facebook

To learn more, visit Hope Haven’s website or find them on Facebook . We love Iowa-based success stories! Here’s another one.

The post For Over 40 Years, Iowa’s Hope Haven Has Provided Meaningful Opportunities For All Abilities appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Live coverage: California voters to decide Newsom's fate

Voting enters final moments with Newsom's political fate on the line. Voting in the California recall election is in its final moments. Polls are set to close at 8 p.m. PT – or 11 p.m. EDT – and the first results should be coming out just after that. For voters still waiting in line then, they’ll still have a chance to cast their ballots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fearful of Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks as president, the United States’ top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defense official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Rock Valley, IA
Local
Iowa Society
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Charity#A Work Training Center#Double Hh Manufacturing#Hitch#Hope Haven Facebook
Only In Iowa

Only In Iowa

2K+
Followers
443
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Iowa is for people who LOVE the Hawkeye State. We publish one Iowa article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy