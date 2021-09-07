People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President, Treasury Management Leader at Bank of Blue Valley. Ben Hass has joined the BBV team as the new SVP, Treasury Management Leader. In his role, he will provide expertise to commercial and middle market companies, helping to maximize their operating accounts and streamline their AP and receivable departments. “After spending years at large regional banks, I was attracted to the unique model of local leadership and decision-making at BBV, backed by the scale, strength, and technology of HTLF, an $18 billion financial services company,” Hass said.

bizjournals

Avantor plans $875M stock sale to help fund multibillion-dollar acquisition

A week after signing a deal to buy a pump and related products manufacturer for $2.9 billion, a Main Line laboratory equipment supplier has filed plans to raise $875 million to help fund the acquisition. Radnor-based Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is selling slightly more than 20.83 million shares of its common...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Prinova to acquire The Ingredient House

CHICAGO – Prinova Group LLC has agreed to acquire The Ingredient House, LLC, a supplier of sweeteners and other ingredients to the global food and beverage industry. Based in Southern Pines, NC, The Ingredient House was founded in 2006. The company offers high-intensity sweeteners, polyols, hydrocolloids, soluble and insoluble fibers, and cultures. The company also offers ingredients that are organic and Non-GMO Project verified.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

York IE Launches Additional Advisory Services to Help Companies Grow

Latest offerings focus on finance, capital, GTM and sales. MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / York IE™, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, today expanded its advisory services practice to help private B2B companies more efficiently and predictably grow their businesses. In response to customer...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Crocs partners with Dow on bio-based material that leaves a smaller carbon footprint

Crocs, Inc. has partnered with chemical company Dow to incorporate a bio-based material into its shoes, part of the company’s commitment to being a net zero company by 2030. That commitment includes achieving a 50 percent reduction in its carbon footprint for each pair of Crocs manufactured, a goal the new material will help it reach, the company said.
ENVIRONMENT
bizjournals

St. Louis medtech startup Radiologics acquired by Twin Cities firm Flywheel

St. Louis startup Radiologics, which provides software and services for imaging-based clinical trial workflows, has joined forces with a fast-growing company in the Twin Cities. Minneapolis-based Flywheel said Wednesday it has acquired Radiologics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. As part of the deal, both companies will now...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Atlanta’s Stord reaches $1B valuation as supply chain tech investments reach record high

Atlanta startup Stord Inc. is the fifth local startup this year to reach a $1 billion valuation, as supply chain technology investments have reached a record high. Stord’s latest, $90 million round was led by Kleiner Perkins and brings the startup’s total funding to $205 million, according to a company announcement Tuesday. New investors Lux Capital, D1 Capital and Palm Tree Crew participated in the round, as well as existing investors BOND, Dynamo Ventures, Founders Fund, Lineage Logistics and Susa Ventures.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

A D.C. startup helping companies fight global financial crime just raised $40M

District financial intelligence and corporate transparency startup Sayari Labs Inc. has raised $40 million in new funding. The local company said Tuesday the Series C round was led by Palo Alto, California's Centana Growth Partners, with participation from existing local investors McLean’s Lavrock Ventures and Herndon’s SAP NS2; and other existing investors Arsenal Growth Equity of Winter Park, Florida; TFX Capital of Fort Mill, South Carolina; and MissionOG of Philadelphia.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Employers still face a number of challenges in adopting a hybrid workplace

The workplace may be undergoing the largest transformation of our lifetime. The Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to in-office operations. Overnight, employees woke up to a new workplace — the home. Across the globe, displaced employees created makeshift workspaces that became their home office for a year and a half. As a result, an employee divide occurred. Some employees could not wait to return, while others have yet to step foot into the office. As in-person office operations resume, employers and employees have an opportunity to shape what the future of work looks like. That future is hybrid.
ECONOMY
nddist.com

Q&A: PwC on How Manufacturing Execs are Handling Labor Issues Amid COVID

Despite 15 months of consecutive growth, US manufacturers continue facing workforce strategy challenges in the wake of the lasting COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly four in ten industrial executives expect their workforce will be a mix of full-time in-person, remote, or hybrid. Launched Aug. 19, PwC’s Next in Work Pulse Survey found that in addition to return-to-work concerns, industrial executives are struggling with employee resignation and retention, along with the Biden administration's newly-enacted mask mandate for all firms with at least 100 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
connectcre.com

JLL Names Global Chief Marketing Officer

JLL has named Siddharth Taparia to the global role of chief marketing officer. Based in Dallas, he will be responsible for the company’s global marketing strategy and will oversee all marketing activities worldwide. “As the real estate industry evolves in response to macro trends including rising capital allocations, sustainability, technology...
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

How to Grow Your Business in the Post-Pandemic Era

Right now, most businesses are focused on establishing a "new normal." Leaders are mulling over the return to work and weighing the benefits of in-person, remote and hybrid models. Others are considering the pros and cons of vaccine mandates. And certainly, every CEO needs to take decisive action one way or the other. But beyond these hot-button issues, there’s still one facet of running a business that has demanded attention all along — growth.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS

