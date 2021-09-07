People on the Move
Senior Vice President, Treasury Management Leader at Bank of Blue Valley. Ben Hass has joined the BBV team as the new SVP, Treasury Management Leader. In his role, he will provide expertise to commercial and middle market companies, helping to maximize their operating accounts and streamline their AP and receivable departments. “After spending years at large regional banks, I was attracted to the unique model of local leadership and decision-making at BBV, backed by the scale, strength, and technology of HTLF, an $18 billion financial services company,” Hass said.www.bizjournals.com
