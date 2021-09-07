Add just £1 to your restaurant bill and help save a child’s life

Emergencies can happen anywhere and at any time, but what’s more disturbing is the fact that response times are not always as fast as one would want. A person in dire need of medical attention may end up losing their life in times like that which could have been solved if there were even one or two persons who knew a handful of life-saving techniques. Life-saving techniques are not restricted to medical practitioners alone. Anyone can learn about it as it can increase a person’s chances of survival when they’re faced with a life-threatening medical condition. There are various forms of techniques from knowing how to use an AED, giving medications such as naloxone, performing the Heimlich maneuver, and administering first aid. Certainly, the information acquired here should be in no way viewed as a substitute for accredited certifications, classes, or practical training. In any case, when faced with any form of situation, it’s advisable to reach out to the local emergency medical services.

