Tributes pour in for ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams
Tributes have been pouring in for The Wire actor Michael K. Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn home, aged 54. Acclaimed actor and beloved star Michael K. Williams, most famous for his role of Omar Little in The Wire, passed away on Monday, aged 54. And while some, like 50 Cent, were slammed for insensitively using his demise as a prop to promote their own agenda, the touching tributes to the actor, who was up for an Emmy for his role in Lovecraft Country, have more than made up for it.thebrag.com
Comments / 0