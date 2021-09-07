Charles Emil Asman, 92

Charles Asman was born on May 1, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois to Michael and Magdalena Pommeret Asman. Charles grew up in Chicago and attended Austin High School in Chicago graduated in 1946. Charles moved with his parents to Central Minnesota to farm near Parker Prairie. There he met and married Fern Lois Kalpin and was soon called to service that same year. Returning from his tour in Japan, Charles decided on his college career. During his college days at the University of Minnesota, Charles and Fern started their family to include daughter, Deborah, and son, Randy. After graduation Charles pursued a career in sales that took the family to Iowa and then Illinois where the couple finished their family with the birth of a daughter, Julia. After a life-changing event for the couple, Charles resettled his family in Minnesota and pursued again his agriculture career eventually taking a position in Agriculture Management at the Jackson Vocational School in Jackson, MN. Charles was active in his church, community, and local organizations. After retirement, Charles enjoyed his time as a reserve police officer in Jackson and other community activities until the illness and death of his wife, Fern to cancer in 1995. In January 1996 he and Elaine Meyer Buesing Holland were married at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Following their marriage, they made their home in Slayton, MN. Charles again was active in the Slayton Community through Slayton Kiwanis, church, and City Theatre. In August 2020 Charles moved to the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne MN. He passed away there on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the age of 92. He was a member of the Slayton Presbyterian Church. He also was a member of the Jackson American Legion Post, the Jackson Lions Club, Boy Scouts of America, and the Slayton Kiwanis. Charles enjoyed traveling in the motor home, hunting, fishing, golfing, and driving his grandson, Sam on his paper route with a gun!