Can I sue a Skating rink?

 7 days ago

I fell and broke my elbow. Had to have surgery for a radial head replacement a ligament repair and a Lunar fracture. Pretty nasty injury. People were playing with a ball on the rink that came flying to my head unexpectedly. When i turned my head and seen it was coming straight for me i (off impulse) jerked my body and landed right on my arm. It was one of the balls they traded one of the kids for the tickets. Not sure why they allowed a ball to be thrown around while people were actively skating.

