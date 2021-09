Watt is considering holding out to begin the 2021 campaign if he's unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Steelers, Curt Popejoy of USA Today reports. Watt has been seeking a contract extension throughout camp but has still been present for practices and preseason games. However, he has a chance to miss Week 1 against the Bills if he doesn't receive a new contract. Regardless of whether he reaches a deal, the 2017 first-rounder is expected to practice Monday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. If the linebacker sits out to begin the season, Melvin Ingram would likely play an increased role for the Steelers.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO