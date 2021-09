As the delta variant continues to make headlines as it sweeps the nation, health officials are watching another variant on the horizon.Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’s leading infectious disease expert, said while there are cases of the Mu variant in the US, it’s not the dominant variant."We’re keeping a very close eye on it. It is really seen here, but it is not at all even close to being dominant," Mr Fauci said on Thursday during a White House Covid response news briefing.There are 2,000 cases of the Mu variant in the US as of Friday, according to the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO