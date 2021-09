Is it time to “Buy The Dip?” The S&P 500 broke its five-day losing streak, as it rose .25% on Monday to 4470, 1.00% above its 50-day moving average. As we graph in the commentary below, the 50-day moving average has supported the S&P 500 on nine separate occasions in the last year. We have no reason to doubt the power of the trading algorithms this time around, but we must consider a meaningful break of the moving average could put the 200-day moving average in play at 4086.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO