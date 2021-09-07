Genshin Impact Engraved Wishes event guide: Here’s how to win a PS5 or $50 Amazon gift card
To celebrate Genshin Impact’s first-year anniversary miHoYo has announced the dates for an upcoming web event named Genshin Impact Engraved Wishes on their social media handles. Players were introduced to the event during the 2.1 livestream but the full details for the event weren’t available at that time. In this event, players stand a chance to win Amazon gift cards worth $50 and one lucky winner will receive a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console.gamingonphone.com
