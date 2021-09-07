Genshin Impact Engraved Wishes event guide: Here’s how to win a PS5 or $50 Amazon gift card

If you’ve been following the latest feed for Genshin Impact, then you should already know about Storytelling Method. It’s a mission in Inazuma that was supposed to come out by patch 2.1 as revealed by the developers. But there seems to be a problem. Players just can’t seem to figure out how to start this mission. You can look high and low for anyone or anything that can trigger the start of the quest, but you just can’t find it. What’s going on? Are they doing something wrong?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO