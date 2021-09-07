NORTHEAST GEORGIA HEALTH SYSTEM LAUNCHES NEW HEART & VASCULAR INSTITUTE
claycountyprogress.com
9 days ago
Public Relations & Marketing, Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) continues to lead the way in innovative heart care with the launch of the state’s most forward-thinking heart and vascular program: Georgia Heart Institute. …
Laguna Health is launching an app to help patients manage their care at home after discharge from the hospital. The app offers post-discharge patients access to a 24/7 care team, behavioral care providers and coaches, recovery plans, educational resources, and chat or video appointments. Laguna is currently undergoing a clinical...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute has received the Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award from the American Heart Association and the Mitral Foundation for a demonstrated record of superior clinical outcomes resulting from evidence-based, guideline-directed degenerative mitral valve repair. The Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center Award...
The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine, a coalition including hospitals, health systems, healthcare associations and other organizations, found in a recent analysis that the healthcare industry is lacking data on the quality of telemedicine diagnosis. The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine launched a review, dubbed the TeleDx project,...
Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology Clinic-Conway recently welcomed Faheemullah Beg, MD, FACC, RPVI. Dr. Beg earned his medical degree from Aga Khan University in Pakistan. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. After finishing his residency, Dr. Beg undertook further training in...
The new Center for Pre-Health Professions is being launched for students who are preparing to apply to a graduate health professions program to lead to a career in healthcare. Dr. Cynthia Powell, executive director of the Center for Pre-Health Professions, said as the number of graduate programs for health professions has grown and the application process has become more demanding, professional schools are looking beyond GPAs and entrance exam scores when assessing applicants.
The virtual care center will serve Sanford Health’s network of 46 hospitals and more than 200 clinics that span across 26 states. Sanford Health said the center will improve care accessibility for communities at the local level and residents that reside in the health system’s long-term care facilities. “It is...
South Louisiana is known for offering some of the best food in the nation, but did you know that the area is also known for having one of the highest rates of heart disease? According to the American Heart Association, heart disease (cardiovascular disease) is one of the leading causes of death in Louisiana. Thibodaux Regional Health System is working to change that statistic.
Owensboro (Ky.) Health has partnered with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington to expand the Owensboro region's access to congenital heart care. "Cincinatti Children's is committed to expanding services to the communities that request our care," said Bradley Keller, MD, medical director of the hospital's...
Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health have signed a formal integration agreement, the next step in the process to create a new health system that is For Michigan, By Michigan™. The two health care systems hope to provide accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional health care and coverage for people across the state.
The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute recently announced the addition of cardiologist Dr. Seban Liu. Liu completed his doctor of osteopathic medicine at Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Ariz. He then completed both his internal medicine residencies at Riverside Healthcare where he served as chief resident. Liu also recently completed his cardiology fellowship at Riverside.
SAGINAW, Mich. - Henry Ford Health System is expanding operations to mid-Michigan. The health system says no longer will patients have to travel to other locations they will get health care done near where they live. “Video visits have improved the convenience of medical care,” Dr. Kaur said of her...
Spectrum Health Lakeland has welcomed Alexi Bellchambers, PA, to its medical staff. She is seeing patients alongside a team of physicians and advanced practitioners at Lakeland Heart and Vascular, which has offices in Coloma, Niles and St. Joseph.
Baptist Heart & Vascular Institute (BHVI) was the first in the nation to earn accreditation in both cardiovascular catheterization and cardiac electrophysiology through the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in 2017 and is now re-accredited in the following areas:. IAC Cardiovascular Catheterization Accreditation. Adult Diagnostic Catheterization. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Valve...
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has expanded its Heart Institute medical team, adding three cardiologists and a cardiothoracic surgeon to its robust faculty roster led by Vaughn Starnes, MD and Paul Kantor, MBBCh, MSc, FRCPC. The Heart Institute at CHLA routinely ranks among the top three pediatric cardiology and heart surgery programs nationwide according to U.S. News & World Report. The largest, highest-performing pediatric cardiac program in the Western United States, it sees patients from all 50 states and over 75 countries.
A new coalition has launched with the aim of ensuring the interests of patients are put at the centre of the policymaking process around digital health. The Patient Coalition for AI, Data and Digital Tech in Health unites a range of stakeholders including the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, Parkinson’s UK, Patients Association, Royal College of Pathologists and Royal College of Radiologists.
There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
Comments / 0