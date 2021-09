According to the City of Coshocton, the owner of a city lot is required to remove all weeds being deemed unsafe, unhealthy and a nuisance. On failure of the owner to act after being notified by publication, city officers shall issue a complaint noting violations of this section. Whoever violates any provision of section 1333.08 of CCCO shall be fined not more than $150 for the first offense. By Order of Service Director Max Crown.