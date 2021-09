Twelve Foot Ninja is now streaming their new single "Over And Out" featuring Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk, who brings a certain darkness to things. "We wanted someone who could represent the lyric 'the devil in my blood' – both the darkness and the light," said vocalist Kin Etik. "Tatiana embodies what we needed for this track perfectly so asking her to feature on it was a no brainer. Her band Jinjer and Twelve Foot Ninja have played together a number of times and we instantly connected the first time we met in the Ukraine capital Kyiv. We’ve since tom to respect Tatiana as a musician and as a human so we’re stoked she’s agreed to jump on this track."

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO