While on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Addison Rae did not mince words when asked about her pal Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Addison Rae is not on Team Scott Disick, sorry. The TikTok star, 20, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Sept. 9 and dished about her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian. When asked by host Andy Cohen if she believes that her pal and her ex Scott are “destined to be together,” Addison answered with a blunt “no.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO